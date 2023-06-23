Pattern maker to H&M Kids Assortment Boy Jersey & License - 1year
2023-06-23
Company Description
The H&M Head Office is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where we create and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day.
Do you want to be part of strengthening the H&M kids' Assortment? Do you wish to be part of a creative team that works in agile and collaborative ways with the kids' customer focus? Are you curious and driven to meet our customer 's expectations and beyond? Are you a creative Pattern maker with a passion for Kid's fashion? Then we would love to meet you!
Join us in becoming the leading kids' destination welcoming every parent & every Child, while taking our responsibility for future generations.
Job Description
As a pattern maker at this section, you will work with diversified silhouettes, different kind of qualities and fun details. Working at the Kids Boy assortment you will specialize in the fit and pattern making aligned to the children's growing bodies. You get the chance to be creative and enjoy the challenge of working with kid 's collection. We have come far in the digital journey and work in a fast pace to capture the needs and wants for our exciting ever-changing young customer.
The Pattern maker is accountable for creating desired silhouette and maintain good fit in all sizes (2-10 + Years), always with the customer in focus. Together with the product team, you are securing sustainability and profitability when creating the collection.
You will work with diversified silhouettes, different jersey qualities, and fun details.
You will specialize for the pattern creation adjusted to the growing developing body of kids and how children's safety is used and considered.
You are accountable for creating, updating, and communicating correct fit and size technical package based on design goals, our customer, fit and size strategies, product type and timeline throughout the product development.
As a Pattern Maker at the Kids division, you will work in a fast-paced environment with new challenges and exciting projects for the Kids customer. Kids assortment is a dynamic workplace where high pace, collaborative mindset, willingness to always improve our product creations are a natural part of our everyday.
Qualifications
We are looking for a driven and flexible Pattern maker, who loves Boy s' fashion and want to develop and secure best fit and quality for our customer. We believe you are visionary, like to inspire and involve the team to work towards common goals within sustainability, creativity, inclusion & diversity
Degree within Pattern Making and/or at least 1-3 years of work experience
High knowledge working with patterns, fit and technical solutions
Knowledge working in 3D CLO or other 3D systems is meriting
Have a good eye for size & proportions and basic knowledge of grading and body
Basic knowledge for materials and fabrics, production process and how garments are made
Creative problem solver
Customer centric mindset with clear understanding of the target customer
Self-reliant and independent but also a true team player
Effective and structured
Flexible and adaptable
Prestigeless and humble
Additional Information
This is a full time temporary position for 1 year, starting 1st Aug 2023. The role is located at the H&M Head office in Stockholm. Do you find this position interesting and suitable for you? Please apply here with CV latest by 14th July (Interviews will be held continuously). If you are a current employee, please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases.
H&M Group is committed to recruiting great people, and we believe a diverse workforce plays an important role in our success. We welcome applications from all parts of the world and will offer relocation support if you are relocating from another country.
