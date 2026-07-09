Pathologists for permanent positions
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Specialists in Pathology for permanent positions!
Are you a specialist in pathology looking for a new opportunity in an exciting and supportive environment? Whether you are considering working at a smaller hospital or a university hospital, Dignus Medical has various exciting vacant positions across Sweden!
We are currently seeking specialists in pathology for permanent positions across Sweden. Our extensive network of partners allows us to offer a wide range of opportunities, whether you are interested in working at a smaller local hospital or prefer to be part of a larger academic environment with substantial research opportunities.
As a specialist in pathology, you will play a crucial role in diagnostics and treatment, and your expertise will be invaluable to the hospitals we collaborate with. There are opportunities to work in general pathology or to further specialize in a specific area depending on your interests and experience.
What Dignus Medical Offers You:
Ongoing support from a dedicated recruiter before, during, and after your employment.
Assistance with obtaining Swedish authorization and specialist approvals, if required.
Help with accommodation and travel arrangements, including support for your family, if necessary.
Access to a free language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype.
Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in pathology.
Good enough communication skills in English and a willingness to learn Swedish.
Ready to Take the Next Step in Your Career?
Don't hesitate to contact me. I look forward to hearing from you and helping you find the perfect job that matches your experience and ambitions.
Apply now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9998572