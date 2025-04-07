Patent Research Specialist
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak offers a challenging and highly international work environment with responsibility for patent information technology and competitor monitoring, across a diverse range of products and technologies.
As a Patent Research Specialist within the Patent Search team of the corporate Legal Affairs IPR function, you will collaborate with Tetra Pak researchers and development engineers worldwide, as well as with Legal and Patent Counsel. A broad and genuine interest in technology is essential for this role.
What you will do
Main responsibilities:
Conduct database searches (novelty, freedom-to-operate, and technology landscaping) and report on technical information in patent and design documentation to support intellectual property assessments and decisions.
Continuously improve tools used for database searching and automate existing workflows.
Support Technology and Competitor Intelligence functions with patent technology information and competitor patent data.
Maintain and provide patent information monitoring alerts, updating technology areas and networks with new patent information.
Assist internal development processes with patent monitoring and information, ensuring adherence to deadlines in internal governance and patent prosecution.
Support Patent Counsel with preliminary assessments and analyses of the patent situation based on search results and reported information within specific technology areas.
We believe you have
The successful candidate for this position should:
Be a self-motivated individual capable of working independently and presenting complex technical information in a clear and effective manner.
Have excellent computer skills and in-depth knowledge of AI-enabled and other state-of-the-art patent search tools and databases.
Be experienced in working with external patent search service providers.
Hold a relevant science or engineering degree (preferably M.Sc. or similar).
Be fully fluent in English as the primary working language; fluency in a second language, particularly German, is an advantage.
Understand the fundamentals of patent and design protection systems from both legal and process perspectives. QPIP qualification or similar would be appreciated.
We seek individuals with a genuine curiosity and interest in technology, coupled with the ability to quickly grasp new and complex technical subjects. Your profile should demonstrate a systematic, analytical, and meticulous approach, complemented by strong communication skills.
Candidates for this position must be motivated team players. Integrity, discretion, and confidentiality are essential qualities for this role.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
