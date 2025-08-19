Passionate PD Project Manager for Battery production
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-08-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a new colleague to join our PD project management team within battery production. If you want to be part of a developing, kind and strong team of project managers working towards a more sustainable future, we are looking forward to your application!
We have different roles in the team, and regardless which you take on, we want to find a person who can contribute to the good cooperation and high spirit within our organisation. For this particular position, high paced coordination of deviations is in focus, as well as project management of some projects with short lead time.
Being a young team striving for continuous improvements, the development and documentation of our common ways of working is important and a big part of the job.
Job Responsibilities
For a PD Project Manager in general, the main tasks include:
• Communication with internal and external stakeholders and colleagues on all levels.
• Planning, tracking, and aligning decisions related to production's milestones in Traton's development process, ONE PDP. This is done using input from cross-functional and cross-brand teams.
• Communicating project deviations to steering committees, umbrella projects and cross-brand management.
• Managing battery production's share of project budgets.
• Supporting agile teams and line organizations with clarifying deliverables.
• Contributing to a clear project portfolio and roadmap.
• Developing and improving processes within the scope of ONE PDP.
Who You Are
We believe that you are a curious and kind person who enjoys finding solutions to small and big problems. You are generous with your learnings, so we can all collectively benefit from our achievements-and learn from our mistakes.
You are fast and have the possibility to understand the challenges your surrounding faces, seeing the bigger picture of the system and processes you are in.
As we work closely with production and cross-functional teams, it's important that you are flexible and able to adapt your communication to different people in a constructive way.
Qualifications
• We highly appreciate the diversity of our team and encourage applicants of all genders, ages, and backgrounds. Candidates missing some qualifications will also be considered.
• Solid experience of engineering or coordination within production is required; experience of Scania/Traton production or product development is meriting.
• Deep understanding of the challenges within production.
• Ability to work effectively in diverse team configurations.
• Strong ability to build a professional network within Traton.
• Bachelor or Master of Science degree, Scania Technician (internal education), or similar experience from previous relevant roles.
• Professional level of spoken and written English is required; proficiency in Swedish is meriting.
This Is Us
We are a dynamic and supportive team of project managers, united by a shared commitment to growth, collaboration, and making a difference. With a strong focus on innovation and teamwork, we work every day to contribute to a more sustainable future. By combining our diverse experiences and strengths, we create an environment where people can thrive, develop, and succeed together.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Jans Elsa, Manager - PD Project Managementelsa.jans@scania.com
Vi ser fram emot din ansökan!
Job Requisition 19675 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9466028