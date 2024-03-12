Partnership Success Associate
2024-03-12
About Wehype
Wehype is on a mission to unite creators and games for seamless and effortless collaboration. We're reshaping influencer marketing by connecting creators and games worldwide through a rich product experience that supports paid sponsorships, rewards, exclusive content, and giveaways.
About the role
We seek a gaming enthusiast to join our Partnership team based in Uppsala. You will play a key role in shaping strategies for some of the biggest games in the world, in addition to contributing to the internal development of our Partnership team as we take on new exciting challenges.
This is a great opportunity to get your foot in the gaming industry and work with leading game publishers worldwide. In 2023, we worked with games such as Diablo IV, Fortnite, Assassin's Creed, Clash of Clans, and Lords of the Fallen.
What you will do
• Assist in the creation of strategic material for Wehype & our Partners
• Research and develop strategies for Games to be successful via the help of content creators
• Support our Partnership Team with specific requests from Partners
• Collaborate with the team on different internal projects
• Explore new concepts with the team where influencer marketing can be tested
Who you are
• A lifelong gamer. You are up to date with gaming trends and enjoy playing a wide range of games with a great understanding of the core mechanics of each genre.
• Strong interest in platforms and services such as Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. You actively follow and watch content creators
• 0-2 years of experience - plus if within Gaming or Tech
• Eager to learn and take on new challenges
• Strong team player who commits and follows through on projects
• Creative and proactive when approaching solutions for problems
• Ability to interpret basic data and work with numbers
Plus if you have
• An eye for design
• A great storytelling ability
• Experience with Excel or Google Sheets
• Experience in Photoshop & Video Editing
Experience in presentation tools such as Pitch or PowerPoint
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wehype Global AB
(org.nr 559068-6936), http://wehype.com Arbetsplats
Wehype Kontakt
Jacob Larsson jacob@wehype.it 0768 801 516
8535183