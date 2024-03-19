Partnership Representative ES/FR
We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And pretty often it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is special for real.
Our founders, Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, came to Sweden from Syria when they were kids. Books became their compass, guiding them through the maze of life, and helping them shape their destinies in a new world.
Their dream was bold: What if they could unlock the world of books for everyone, making knowledge and inspiration accessible to all? Fast forward a few years, and the tale of Nextory was born.
At Nextory, we've crafted a revolutionary monthly subscription that empowers our users to devour books like never before, be it through reading or listening. It's not just a product; it's a passport to endless adventure and enlightenment.
And now, we're on a quest to find our next Partnership Representative ES/FR, someone as passionate as we are about making the world a happier place and enriching lives through the world of reading. Join our extraordinary team, and let's script a future where every day is a chapter of discovery, and every book is a key to a richer life.
So who are we looking for?
As Partnership Representative ES/FR you will be in charge of identifying, negotiating and implementing the Partnership strategy in Spain and France. With a creative mindset, you will be responsible for building a sales funnel of influencers and partners and closing deals - which means maintaining good relationships and optimizing the result of those. You will also be responsible for local market research, and to some extent involved in local marketing activities. The role requires many contact areas both internally and externally and you will be a part of the local acquisition team and report to the Head of Global Sales.
The position is based in Stockholm and is perfect for someone who likes to work in a fast-moving and entrepreneurial tech company, who has a results focused mindset and with a genuine passion for books. You will learn from dedicated colleagues globally who are passionate about our service and entrepreneurship!
In this role, you are responsible for:
• Strategic partnership management; i.e create and manage partnerships
• Identify growth opportunities
• Plan marketing campaigns and activities with partner
• Create marketing materials together with designer
This position is perfect for a creative and social seller who is good at building long-term relationships, but also generally is interested in marketing and business development.
WHO YOU ARE
We could be going on about how many years of experience you should have, but it's more important to us that you're good at what you do, and that you're a good fit in our team. So here's pretty much what we're looking for:
• We believe you have an education in, for example, business, sales or digital marketing
• Proven experience with sales, business, client and project management
• Independent yet thrive in teams
• We believe you have great communication skills in English and Spanish and that you love to share knowledge and insights. Proficiency in French is a very big plus!
As a person you are driven, hard working and structured. You enjoy working proactively and independently with targets and goals. Furthermore, you are a relationship builder who sees how your long-term partnerships are linked to the company's brand and success.
Think we're a match? Then we can't wait to hear from you!
