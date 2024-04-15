IT Service Operations Manager
This is Worldline
Worldline helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, shaping how the world pays and gets paid. Our technology powers the growth of millions of businesses across 5 continents. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape the evolution.
The Opportunity
We are looking for a pragmatic IT Service Operations Coordinator and Incident Manager, for our Commercial Acquiring Technology team in Stockholm, Sweden. The business-critical AWS microservice-based acquiring banking platform is developed and operated by four skilled autonomous and product focused DevOps teams with a strong agile mindset and lean culture using open-source technologies and serverless architecture.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
We are looking for someone with 5+ years of experience and a sincere interest in IT Service Operations (best practices on how we run our IT services). You will be part of a Lean Agile Centre of Excellence team dedicated to support the DevOps teams in LiveOps best practices and lean-agile ways of working while being compliant to regulations, guidelines and corporate policies and directives. In the role, you will have special focus on:
Our IT Service Operations Community of Practice and process coordinator towards Worldline where you will continuously
Maintain and develop the related processes (e.g. Observability, Performance, and Incident response) to be fit for purpose
Exchange experiences and practices on our ways of working
Continuous measure and growth reporting including collecting KPIs
Supporting the DevOps teams on how to be compliant to policies, standards/guidelines and processes
Acting as Incident & Problem manager throughout the entire life cycle including stake-holder communication
Local coordinator for business continuity management
Internal and External Audits
Close collaboration with Risk and Compliance teams
When needed participate in various projects
This is an opportunity for you who has 5+ years of relevant experience as IT Incident manager or from IT Service Operations, or an interest in thereof, and who seek a career in an international environment with a passion in developing and delivering cutting edge payments services. In this role you will be based in Sweden, Stockholm and report to CTO of Commercial Acquiring Technology.
Who Are We Looking For
You have a 5+ years of experience from working with IT Service Operations (ITIL) processes and/or as Incident/Problem manager
You are passionate about lean-agile ways of working and cultures and how to make them work in a regulated environment (we are a payment institute with a license under the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, Finansinspektionen)
You are a role model for your team and others by paying attention to commitment, accountability, and result for yourself and for your team - you set your team first!
You are comfortable in a complex international matrix environment and by handling many stakeholders and prioritizations in a high-performance culture
Full working proficiency in English and Swedish (e.g., Incident reporting/authority contacts may be in Swedish)
Perks & Benefits
At Worldline you'll get the chance to be at the heart of the global payments technology industry and shape how the world pays and gets paid. On top of that, you will also:
Being a part of a company guided by a strong purpose to do good and recognized as top 1% of the most sustainable companies in all sectors worldwide
Health benefits contribution
Health check - Every 2nd year
Pension: BTP1 & BTP2
Private Health Care Insurance (Euro Accident)
Parental pay and 12 months pension during parental leave
Opportunity to hybrid working according to company standard
Benefit portal with many great offers, plus more.
Shape the evolution
We are pushing towards the next frontiers of payments technology, and we are looking for big thinkers to join our journey. People with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. Here you'll work with ambitious colleagues from around the world, take on unique challenges as a team, and make a real impact on society. And with our empowering culture, strong technology and extensive training opportunities, we help you accelerate your career. Wherever you decide to go. Join our global team of over 18,000 innovators across 40+ countries and shape a tomorrow that is yours to own.
Learn more about life at Worldline at jobs.worldline.com
