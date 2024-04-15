Senior Digital Content Designer
2024-04-15
We seek a Senior Digital Content Designer to join a leading global hygiene and health company committed to improving well-being through innovative and sustainable products.
This is a full-time, onsite consultant position starting April 29th until December 31st 2024
Role description:
As a Senior Digital Content Designer, you will design and create engaging, visually appealing content for the company 's brands. This content will be utilised across owned and paid channels like Instagram, TikTok, newsletters, and our website.
Key Responsibilities:
Graphic Design: Optimize banners for newsletters and websites (static and GIFs/animations).
Illustrations: Create illustrations for the web, SoMe
Motion Design: Develop captivating content primarily for our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat).
Video Editing & Creation: Adapt and create compelling videos.
Concept Ideation: Collaborate on brainstorming and conceptualising content ideas.
Requirements:
A relevant educational background.
At least three years of experience as a Digital Content Designer or equivalent, either from an agency or an in-house department.
Familiarity with graphic tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro - or equivalent motion graphic tools) and Figma
Strong understanding of different digital channels' requirements to create engaging and visually appealing content
The work pace is high. You need to be good at prioritising your tasks
Excellent knowledge of both English and Swedish
Optional/Beneficial:
Experience with Smartly
Knowledge of eCom
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.
