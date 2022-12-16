Partner Manger for Education to world 's leading IT company
2022-12-16
We are looking for Partner Manager to Google for Education to world 's leading IT company in Stockholm. This is a contract position starting as soon as possible.
About our client:
Our client is a multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. The company is in the market for more than 20 years with a worldwide presence. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the American information technology industry.
Job Description:
* Deliver full pieces of a partner project that are integrated into overarching projects, with minimal assistance.
* Contribute to the identification, creation, negotiation, and implementation of effective business development agreements that drive results for Google. (e.g., low-value deals, bilateral agreements).
* Plan and execute prioritized project work, selecting appropriate methods to most effectively achieve project objectives.
* Take initiative to develop goals with support from the manager.
Challenge
Identify and recommend creative ways to improve solutions for partners to defined problems faced when identifying opportunities, structuring deals, or creating joint partner business plans via selection of better methods.
Influence
* Work within one or more teams to develop and refine go-to-market strategy and/or execute partner initiatives.
* Identify key stakeholders with Product, Engineering, Legal, and other cross-functional teams to build network and contribute to cross-team collaboration.
* Manage and maintain relationships with partners, acting as a primary contact for a partner list.
* Coordinate timelines, goals, and objectives for assigned component(s) of a project.
Expertise
Demonstrate working knowledge of industry/vertical/market and an understanding of Google partner ecosystems.
Responsibilities under the direction of Google Manager
Business leadership
Own managing partner engagement and relationship by tracking business metrics and insights, building business forecasts, and ensuring strong brand/reputation management, with minimal guidance.
Cross-functional collaboration
Build and maintain strategic relationships with external partners and internal stakeholders/teams, with minimal guidance.??
Deal execution and Partner Management
Own end-to-end partner experience to ensure deal integration which includes negotiating and finalizing contracts, executing on account plans, pitching to partners, resolving partner issues, and advocating on behalf of partners, with minimal guidance.??
Product and Partnership strategy development
Develop partner strategy, including new partner and opportunity prospecting. Conduct partner/industry research and collaborate on product strategy, with minimal guidance.
Skill/Experience/Education
* Ability to understand stakeholder needs through dialogue before conducting analysis and making recommendations.
* Contract knowledge Ability to interpret legal documents and collaborate with attorneys to ensure the drafting of contract language reflects business needs and intents.
* Customer conversations- Ability to utilize open, closed, and leading questioning techniques to understand underlying beliefs, motivations, and causes for behaviors, needs, and desires.
* Customer research Knowledge of the customer 's organization, industry, competition, and end-customers.
* Data-driven analysis and reporting Ability to combine technical and financial data to differentiate and position the value of Google products, services, and solutions to create competitive advantage.
* Industry knowledge Ability to analyze and apply industry, market, and organizational information to strategies and plans.
* Objection handling and negotiation Ability to navigate through the sales process using techniques to help customers reach mutually agreed outcomes within a deal.
* Operations management strategy Ability to leverage standards-based business practices to ensure materials, equipment, and technology deliver efficient and effective business outcomes. Opportunity and pipeline management Ability to discover opportunities to deliver expanded customer value by effectively managing the pipeline throughout the entire sales/customer lifecycle.
* Persuasion skills- Ability to gain commitment to a product, service, or idea from partners, customers, and stakeholders using data and appropriate communication or storytelling methods.
* Project/program management Knowledge of the process of managing several related projects or programs, often with the intention of signing deals.
* Relationship building Ability to build trusting, collaborative relationships and rapport with different stakeholders and businesses.
* This includes being approachable, engaged, authentic, and relating well to people regardless of personality or background.
* Situational leadership Ability to interact confidently, clearly and respectfully with others, especially senior leaders of the organization, to present/defend/clarify concerns or issues regarding an existing project, program or solution.
* This includes the ability to effectively address difficult questions, handle pushback from a high-level audience, and maintain a professional demeanor while engaging in difficult or sometimes high-pressure situations.
* Stakeholder management strategy Ability to positively influence individuals in a customer 's organization who can help others make a conscious decision on the proposed product, service, or solution. Ersättning
