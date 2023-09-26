Partner Manager to Axo Finans & uScore
2023-09-26
Axo Finans is a key player in the fintech industry, focusing on personal lending in the Swedish market. Operating under Axo Group, it provides a transparent platform for customers to compare unsecured loan offers. uScore, also a part of Axo Group, is an independent personal finance platform offering a wide range of financial services. As we aim to expand, we're seeking an experienced Partner Manager responsible for both Axo Finans and uScore in Sweden.
The Role
As a Partner Manager, you will manage relationships with business partners in Sweden for both Axo Finans and uScore. You will also be working closely with our Partner Manager Agnes Germundsjö in Sweden and reporting to the Nordic Head of Partner Management. Together, you will share responsibilities for our partners and work towards the same goals and strategies. This role requires 5+ years of relevant experience and you'll be accountable for both operational and strategic aspects, focusing on optimizing the partner experience for each entity.
Key Responsibilities
• Assess partner strategies, business plans, and KPIs in the Swedish market for both Axo Finans and uScore.
• Manage the customer journey for partners, maximizing value at each touchpoint.
• Develop and maintain relationships with existing and potential partners to improve profitability.
• Oversee the onboarding of new partners and collaborate with Product and IT teams for smooth integration.
• Coordinate with internal stakeholders across Swedish teams to address challenges and create value efficiently.
Who You Are
• Proactive and results-oriented, you prioritize your work effectively.
• Team-oriented with strong communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
• Open to learning and eager to grow your skills.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Finance, Sales, Marketing, or a related field.
• Extensive experience in the consumer finance sector in Sweden.
• Proficient in agile methodologies, project management, and sales.
• Strong analytical skills with a focus on financial data.
• Experience with value-based sales and market strategies.
• Advanced proficiency in MS Office and a data-driven approach to tasks.
• Experience with growing companies is a plus.
• Fluent in both Swedish and English.
What We Offer
You should be prepared to take on a strategic and analytical responsibility. Axo is currently on a strong growth journey, providing significant opportunities for personal development. Working with us, you'll get:
• Work from a modern office in Stockholm City.
• A performance-driven privately-owned company with ambitious goals and international aspirations. Short decision-making processes, quick turnaround from idea to implementation.
• Breakfast at the office between 8-10 AM (Mon - Fri).
• 5 weeks paid vacation
• Occupational Pension
• The IT equipment you need to perform your work.
• 5000 SEK/year in wellness benefits.
• Friendly colleagues and a great sense of community.
Does this sound intriguing? Submit your application today, and we'll get in touch with you as soon as possible!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Axo Finans AB (org.nr 556907-5673), https://www.axogroup.com
Axo Group Kontakt
Malin Indal mai@axogroup.com 0738601046
8142577