Part-time staff in Malmo
2024-05-29
Om jobbet
Warehouse Operationer Associate -Part-time (Hourly)
We are currently seeking flexible Warehouse Operationer Associates to join our team!
About the Role.
As a Warehouse Operationer. you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of our warehouse. You will be responsible for a variety of tasks, including:
Coordinatinginbound and outbound shipments
Operation Scanning Packets (scanning and processing incoming packages)
Operating as a Quality Inspector (inspecting, sorting, and packagingreturned customeritems)
Schedule:
Your workday will begin with preparing for the day's inbound shipments. You and your colleagues will sort through the day's packages and arrange for quality inspections.
Requirements:
No work visa required
Business-level knowledge of English in speech and writting
Basic computer skills
Employment Type:
This position is a temporary, hourly position.We are happy to see you working full days during the day.
Hourly wage:
Salary/hour: 140 (incl.12% vacation pay), internship 1 month 120 (incl.12% vacation pay).
To Apply:
Please send your CV and a cover letter to(email) Please apply online or by email. No walk-in accepted.
We are an equal opportunities employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color,national origin, gender sexual orientation, age,marital status, v. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28
E-post: zhangmingxue@ztn.com Arbetsgivare YunExpress Nordic AB
(org.nr 559268-1836), https://www.yunexpress.com/
Kantyxegatan 14 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8714063