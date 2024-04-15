Packaging Solution Engineer
2024-04-15
Company Description
IKEA Range & Supply has the responsibility to develop, design, produce and supply IKEA stores with home furnishing solutions available to the many people. Each year IKEA Range & Supply introduces 2,000 new products in the IKEA stores.
About the assignment
Do you have a passion of helping people leave better life in their homes and therefore an extensive interest in contributing with home furnishing solutions? Then this opportunity might be for you. As a Packaging Solution Engineer, you are an important contributor in product development process, ideation and creation of new products and solutions aiming for best customer experience and satisfaction.
Job Description
IKEA of Sweden is a global and technically innovative hub, where you will have the opportunity to work with a wide range of product types as well as test and work with cutting edge materials/technologies and face many technical challenges every day. As a Packaging Solution Engineer, you are responsible for:
Design and develop innovative packaging solutions for a range of Bed and Bath textiles, considering factors such as product dimensions, sale solution, logistic set up, supplier capabilities, shipping requirements, last but not least customers' expectations.
Collaborate with product designers, engineers, and suppliers to integrate packaging considerations into the product development process.
Conduct verification testing and analysis to evaluate the performance of packaging designs.
Optimize packaging by maximizing usage of IKEA Packaging Standards and Shared Solutions, materials, and processes to reduce costs, minimize waste, and enhance sustainability.
Stay informed about industry trends, regulations, and best practices related to packaging design, materials, and sustainability initiatives.
Work closely with logistics and supply chain teams to optimize packaging configurations for transportation and storage efficiency.
Support continuous improvement efforts to enhance the quality and functionality of packaging solutions.
Responsible for creation and validity of technical packaging documentation through the entire lifecycle of product.
Qualifications
To be successful in this job we believe you have:
Bachelor's degree in Packaging Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
Previous experience in packaging design and development in the home furnishing industry is advantage.
Proficiency in CAD software-Solidworks, Artios etc for designing packaging structures and prototypes.
Knowledge of packaging materials, manufacturing processes, and regulatory requirements.
Good analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.
Effective communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work cross-functionally in a fast-paced environment.
Passion for sustainability and a commitment to reducing environmental impact through packaging innovation.
Self-driven, structured, resourceful person who take initiative and lead your work forward.
You are solutions oriented, able to prioritize, with a drive in making tough decisions. You like to be challenged and to keep learning new things. You will work with colleagues from all over the world. You therefore need to be fluent in English.
Additional information
Please send us your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest April 24th 2024. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you want to work at IKEA of Sweden and why you would be a good fit for this role. Så ansöker du
