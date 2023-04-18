Packaging Solution Engineer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla teknikjobb i Älmhult
2023-04-18
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Packaging plays a major role in the entire supply chain, from product development to production, distribution, and storage. The basic functions of packages are to protect the product from damages, ensure efficient and convenient handling and inspire and inform in the buying process.
IKEA is on a journey to reinvent itself and the development of new and innovative packaging solutions are more important than ever. Packaging contributes greatly to our ambition to make a positive impact on society, people, and planet. Therefore, we will remove all single-used plastic packaging material from our supply chain whenever possible.
Do you want to be part of that journey?
We are now looking for a Packaging Solution Engineer to the textile Range Areas Home & Rugs!
You will be part of a product development team with an overall responsibility for the packaging solutions, to secure that our products reach our customers home neat and clean in all our sales channels. You will work in close co-operation with different stakeholders throughout the value chain to find the optimal packaging to best cost with a strong customer and sustainability focus.
Job Description
As a Packaging Solution Engineer, you will:
be responsible to develop, optimize, improve, and document packaging solutions, always with a continuous improvement approach and a strong customer and sustainability focus.
be responsible to verify that the packaging solution comply with set requirements and customer needs.
work in close co-operation with stakeholders throughout the value chain to identify needs, requirements, limitations, and opportunities for best possible packaging solution for manufacturing as well as for storage and transport.
contribute to the development of IKEA common packaging standards, requirements, and shared solutions.
follow performance related to packaging and identify packaging improvement potentials and lead the execution of the same.
Qualifications
You have a University Degree in engineering or equivalent experience and knowledge, preferably within the area of packaging materials and solutions. You have experience in product development and/or creating and documenting packaging drawings, requirements, and verification methods.
You have good communication skills, and you like to work together with others to reach common goals.
You also can take the lead in your own work as well as the ability to drive and take initiative to improve our ways of working. You are solution oriented with the ability to prioritize and take quick decisions.
IKEA of Sweden is a truly global environment, with colleagues from all over the world, therefore you need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken.
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden.
Please apply by submitting your CV in English latest by 1st of May.
For further information regarding the assignment, please contact Hiring Manager Vendula Persson vendula.persson@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Recruiter Christina Appelqvist +46-766113408. Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551) Jobbnummer
7669405