Packaging Development Engineer
2025-02-11
We are looking a Packaging Development Engineer, for a global company in Lund. Start is in April, 10 month's limited contract to begin with.
Main Responsibilities
Member of scrum team, translating requirements to sub-system requirements and technical specifications for area of competence
Support the translation of requirements into packaging material and package design
Define V&V strategy related to packaging material and package area for technology and product development projects and execute it.
Write test specifications, analyze and document results using reports
Coordinate & know how to execute all packaging material and package activities according to existing procedures, standards and methods, in partnership with suppliers, specialists, laboratories, and converting factories.
Drive root cause investigations on packaging material and package performance and functionality
Drive risk assessment for packaging material and package
Develop & Implement new procedures, test & validation methods according to requirements.
Required skills:
Analytical skills, clear in communication, that can manage complexity and ambiguity.
You are a team player that, at the same time, is expected to take on your own initiatives and activities
You have a natural drive for problem solving, able to coordinate, and deliver desirable results
You have an academic degree, preferable Master of Science in Materials or similar.
You have good communication skills in English.
Preferred skills:
Past experience in the product development process in the packaging area
Experience in technical test methodologies in the area of packaging.
Knowledge of Packaging Material, Food Package Interaction and Statistics
Well acquainted and self-sufficient in Physical Testing
Knowledge in Requirement Management procedure.
Knowledge in scrum and agile is a plus
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in April, 10 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
