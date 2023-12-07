Package Development Engineer
Incluso AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-12-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
This is a consultant position at an International Company in Lund.
In this role, you will be part of a cross-functional scrum team and have the following
responsibilities:
• Support the translation of requirements into sub-system requirements related to package
• Define V&V strategy related to package area and execute it.
• Write test specifications, perform tests, analyze package performance & functionality results and document results using reports
• Coordinate & execute package activities according to existing procedures, standards and methods
• Drive root cause investigations on package performance and functionality
• Drive risk assessment for package
• Develop & Implement new procedures, test & validation methods according to requirements.
Required skills:
• You have an academic degree, preferably a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering or equivalent title.
• You have good communication skills in English, both written and verbal. You have networking skills and an understanding of how to manage stakeholders.
• Analytical skills, structured and process-oriented. Can manage complexity and ambiguity.
• Experience in the Packaging industry
• Knowledge of Packaging Material, Food Package Interaction and Statistics
• You are a team player who, at the same time, is expected to take on your initiatives and drive activities.
Preferred skills:
• Experience in the Product development process in the Package area
• Experience in technical test methodologies in the area of Primary and Secondary packaging, including openings & closures
• Well acquainted and self-sufficient in Physical Testing
• Knowledge of Requirement Management procedures and Risk Assessment
It 's a one-year contract, starting in January 2024. Possibility to be extended.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Lund Jobbnummer
8313873