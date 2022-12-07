Oxfam is looking for new F2F Fundraisers!
Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige i Göteborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Oxfam is a global movement in over 90 countries who believes that poverty and injustice are things we can defeat. With over 25 million people we fight for an equal future where everyone has equal rights and opportunities - and now you can be part of that movement!
We are looking for you who want to take a step into a working life that makes a real difference. Your goal is to create engagemant for Oxfam's issues and tell the story of how we as a movement improve the lives of people all around the world. Through personal conversations you create interest in Oxfam's work and motivate people to give their first donation to us.
We offer
* A job where you make a difference for the people who need it the most
* Ongoing training in humanitarian work and human rights
* Ongoing training and coaching in fundraising techniques, sales and communication
* An international and social environment for you to grow with others
* Salary at 19110SEK/month for 32,5 hours of work/week
* Full time or part time work
We are looking for candidates who are :
* Driven, empathic and positive
* Excellent verbal communicators and enjoys working in a team
* Able to express themselves freely in English and/or Swedish
* Motivated by result oriented work
* Interested in contributing to a more equal future
We see it as a plus if you have previous experience working in or volunteering for an organization, or from fundraising and sales.
Application
Apply by clicking on the button below.
Questions about the job can be sent to Arash Aeineh arash.aeineh@oxfam.se
.
Additional information
Oxfam believes in justice and equality. We are committed to preventing inappropriate behaviours, such as sexual harassment, discrimination, exploitation, abuse and financial misconduct. We constantly work to further well-being among the people we work with. Oxfam expects all staff to share these values by complying with our code of conduct.
Oxfam is a global development organisation that mobilizes the power of people against poverty around the world. We save lives in crises, help vulnerable people lift themselves out of their situation and we combat the issues that keep people in poverty. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Insamlingsstift Oxfam Sverige Arbetsplats
Oxfam Kontakt
Arash Aeineh arash.aeineh@oxfam.se Jobbnummer
7238240