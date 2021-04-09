Outbound Logistics Senior Specialist - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg
Outbound Logistics Senior Specialist
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-09
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer?
We are part of the Supply Chain Logistics organization and our mission is to drive the strategy and overall development of the most optimized vehicle distribution network for the Volvo Car Group and strategic affiliates, as well as create a world-class strategy for Global Outbound Logistics.
If you are interested in vehicle distribution and network optimization this is the time for you to join us! Our business is radically transforming with the ambition to focus on electric vehicles, direct to consumer business, new commercial offers and superior growth. This implies that our EMEA and Intercontinental network needs to change to support our commercial strategy going forward as well as being cost-efficient, at the right level of service and sustainability.
What you will do?
As an Outbound Logistics Senior Specialist, you will be responsible for driving network optimization initiatives from idea generation to implementation in order to achieve the most optimized distribution from a cost, service and sustainability perspective. In this job, key is to establish and leverage strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders. This function is critical in the success of managing the finished vehicle distribution, and in assuring that vehicles are delivered to customers on time, every time, and with good quality.
Do you fit the profile?
The right candidate has more than five years' experience in finished vehicle distribution from an OEM or Logistics Service Provider focusing on network design or execution of transport, and a university background within Engineering or Business with a major in Supply Chain Management. We also think that experience within project management from cross-functional projects is an asset. You are very skilled in using Excel, and have been working with other tools such as Power BI and/or Tableau, Network Design Tools, Transport Management Systems etc. We also believe that you have the ability to explain complex ideas in a simplified manner and comfortable presenting to senior management.
You have strong analytical skills as well as strong problem-solving approach. You are fluent in English, both verbally and written.
Who are you
Building partnerships and collaboration are important keys to succeed in this role. You are eager to learn from others, your approach is to consistently achieve results and finding new ways to grow. The right person makes sense of complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems. We think you gain the confidence and trust of others through humbleness, honesty, integrity, and authenticity. And last but not least your ability to adapt in an ever changing environment is key for us.
Contact
If you have any questions regarding the position, please do not hesitate to contact Hiring Manager Giulia Gherardi at
giulia.gherardi@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Anna-Karin Wikström at anna-karin.wikstrom@volvocars.com
This is a full-time permanent position with start according to agreement.
To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via the link below as soon as possible but no later than 31st of January 2021. Interviews will be held continuously.
Please note! We will not accept applications via e-mail du to GDPR-regulations.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5683176
