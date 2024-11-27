OTA Software Release Engineer - Car Service Business
2024-11-27
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The purpose for Car Service Business is to enable an effortless car usage and service experience. The automotive industry is currently under-going a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviors, technology shifts and digitalization. Within the department Service Solutions, we are applying our data driven strategy to prepare for direct consumer solutions and to move from reactive to proactive customer interactions.
What you will do
As an Over-The-Air (OTA) Software Release Engineer, you will be part of the Software Configuration and Release (SCAR) Team.
You will work with fleet investigations and analyze vehicle data through OTA software updates towards customers.
You will be a key contact person in the aftermarket for OTA deployment.
Throughout deployment you will monitor and mitigate customer impact by identifying issues through initial analysis and secure handover to the Engineering department for problem resolution.
A part of the assignment is also to support customers such as Polestar with statistics or data of other deployments.
You will use dashboard in Power BI for visualization.
You and your skills
• Degree in Computer Engineering and equivalent work life experience.
• Senior SW configuration experience and installation knowledge of embedded systems.
• Vehicle Electrical Architecture, and aftermarket experience are meritorious.
• Good language skills in English, both in writing and speaking.
On a personal level
As a person you are well structured with an analytic approach to your tasks.
You are a team player with a positive attitude and have good communication skills.
You adapt easily to different situations and specific needs.
Solid customer focus, courage, and an ability to balance stakeholders are also important competences in this role.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact
Product Owner Jonathan Kullberg jonathan.kullberg@volvocars.com
Hiring Manager Anders Brenke anders.brenke@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Pedram Yousefi at Pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
We want your application at the latest 2024-12-11
