Order, invoicing and shipping coordinator
Navinci Diagnostics AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2023-01-10
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Navinci Diagnostics AB i Uppsala
Navinci (formerly Olink Bioscience) is a Uppsala based life science company who develops, manufactures, and sells unique laboratory test consumables for cancer research to a world-wide customer base.
Navinci is now rapidly scaling up our production and product sales, and we are therefore looking to expand our team with a newly formed role with responsibility for orders and shipping. The role is cross- functional between Production and Sales and Marketing. The role requires a strong focus on customer service and organizational skills, as well as good communication skills.
Reporting to our Production Manager, the successful candidate will manage all incoming orders, prepare and organize product shipments to customers, and send out invoices. Additional responsibilities will be discussed depending on the successful candidate's profile and experience.
Your skills
Service-minded and customer-centric
Organized, structured and solution-oriented
Fast learner
Thorough with an eye for details
Strong communication skills
Be capable of focusing and manage multiple tasks
Fluentcy in English is required and inSwedish desired
You...
• make every day count!
• are creative, driven, proactive and self-motivated
• listen to customers and colleagues
• communicate with honesty and clarity
• honour commitments
• value differences, treat everyone with respect and support others
• have a positive "can do attitude" which turns challenges into successes
• always strive to have fun!
Your responsibilities
Your mission will be to contribute to company success by ensuring incoming orders are promptly and correctly handled and shipped.
You will be accountable for meeting deadlines and to contribute to the quality of our order and shipping logistics.
You will follow the company routines, procedures, templates, and instructions
You will work closely with the Sales and Production team and you will be a vital player to
create an efficient process.
You will also support the Sales & Marketing team with conference logistics and printing of
materials.
Your tasks
Manage order inboxes (email, web shop)
Pack Navinci kits according to instructions
Prepare and arrange shipment of packages worldwide
Invoice customers
Work in our customer relations management (CRM)-system "Upsales" to register orders
and invoices
Manage product stock together with the Production Manager
Logistic support when organizing seminars, conferences and other company activities.
Your background
• 2 years of relevant experience
Gymnasium (High School) degree, preferably in natural science
High proficiency in Microsoft Office Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-09
E-post: contact@navinci.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tjänst order & skeppning". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Navinci Diagnostics AB
(org.nr 556663-6998)
Husargatan 3 Biomedical Cen (visa karta
)
752 37 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
7327161