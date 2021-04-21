Order Administrator to Samsung - Needo Recruitment Group AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm

Needo Recruitment Group AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-21SamsungEverything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.Samsung Nordics is a multicultural company with people from all over the world. This is one of our greatest strengths since it makes us a team with very varied knowledge and experiences. But despite our differences, we all have one thing in common - and that is our pursuit for innovation. We work to address some of the issues that society faces in the Nordics, and we believe that our innovative technology can be a force of good helping us with this.Do you want to spend your summer at Samsung? - If yes, apply for this role as Order Administrator!Your role as a Order AdministratorAs Order Administrator, you will be responsible for a broad variety of administrative and business support related tasks. You will handle price information, delivery information, forecast and analyze, identify and implement process improvements within area of responsibility. You will also support their customers mainly within below areas:Order handling in SAP/EPResponsible of price updates (orders) in SAP when price changesResponsible of update orders when delivery situation changeShort term planning (1-4 weeks) together with KAM and customers in GSCM (Global Supply Chain Management)Your qualificationsGood knowledge in Excel is a must (Pivot & vlookup)Good knowledge in SAP is preferredExperience from order/logistics is preferredFluent in Swedish and EnglishSamsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a willing to work with time sensitive deadlines and an excellent team player with a natural talent to work cross functionally in many different forums. Be structured, thorough, dedicated and flexible is also important.ContractStart: Asap - August 2021Location: KistaWork load: 100%Do you find the role as Order Administrator to Samsung of interest? Please apply as soon as possible since the selection and interviews will be held continuously! In this recruitment process, great emphasis will be placed on personal characteristics. We at Needo are looking forward to hear from you!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Konsultuppdrag2021-04-21Månadslön - Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Needo Recruitment Group AB5709085