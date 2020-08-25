Operations Technician - Play'n Go Sweden AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Växjö
Operations Technician
Play'n Go Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Växjö
2020-08-25
Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Växjö, Alvesta, Uppvidinge, Lessebo
Visa alla jobb hos Play'n Go Sweden AB i Växjö
Play'n GO leads the global Gaming Entertainment industry with an unrivaled ability to play nice with others while supplying cutting-edge casino games and bespoke back-office solutions. Thanks to our ever-passionate creative and technical chops, we keep growing. Are you game?
Are you looking for an exciting opportunity in a fast-growing company with the entire world as the playing field? We 're strengthening our Operations team in Växjö and we 're searching for candidates that wants to be a part of our development!
The position requires ability to handle multiple simultaneous projects and assignments while maintaining high-quality results. You must be able to work well in a group and be a bit flexible regarding work hours. This position requires a responsible individual who can work well under pressure.
Responsibilities
Administer day-to-day operational tasks regarding our software suite and IT infrastructure
Administer databases, application and system production in an operational environment
Monitoring and control of the global production environment
Troubleshoot technical issues related to data and configuration, maintain operational reports and documentation.
You will report to the Operations team lead, but is encouraged to take your own initiative, which is why flexibility and the ability to solve the problems you face are a must.
Requirements
+2 years of experience in relational database systems such Microsoft SQL Server
Deeper understanding of SQL database querying for reporting purposes
Knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Windows Server.
Knowledge of OP5 or Nagios and Amazon Web Services such as EC2, VPC and S3
Understanding of core networking concepts such as TCP/IP, Firewalls, NAT and VPN
Knowledge of Powershell
Strong oral and written communication skills in English
Knowledge of RedHat Linux and scripting languages such as Bash, Perl or Python are considered an advantage.
Get in here. We need your mojo, your moxie and your beautiful mind. You were made to make a difference and you can do that here. You will be rewarded with challenges. You will thrive in secret and in collaboration. Together, we will amplify enthusiasm, add skillsets and exceed expectations. And quickly. This industry works fast. Are you game? Tell us about your superpowers. Apply here: (https://career.playngo.com/) Please note that the position will remain open until the right candidate crushes it.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Play'n Go Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5332253
Play'n Go Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Växjö
2020-08-25
Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Växjö, Alvesta, Uppvidinge, Lessebo
Visa alla jobb hos Play'n Go Sweden AB i Växjö
Play'n GO leads the global Gaming Entertainment industry with an unrivaled ability to play nice with others while supplying cutting-edge casino games and bespoke back-office solutions. Thanks to our ever-passionate creative and technical chops, we keep growing. Are you game?
Are you looking for an exciting opportunity in a fast-growing company with the entire world as the playing field? We 're strengthening our Operations team in Växjö and we 're searching for candidates that wants to be a part of our development!
The position requires ability to handle multiple simultaneous projects and assignments while maintaining high-quality results. You must be able to work well in a group and be a bit flexible regarding work hours. This position requires a responsible individual who can work well under pressure.
Responsibilities
Administer day-to-day operational tasks regarding our software suite and IT infrastructure
Administer databases, application and system production in an operational environment
Monitoring and control of the global production environment
Troubleshoot technical issues related to data and configuration, maintain operational reports and documentation.
You will report to the Operations team lead, but is encouraged to take your own initiative, which is why flexibility and the ability to solve the problems you face are a must.
Requirements
+2 years of experience in relational database systems such Microsoft SQL Server
Deeper understanding of SQL database querying for reporting purposes
Knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Windows Server.
Knowledge of OP5 or Nagios and Amazon Web Services such as EC2, VPC and S3
Understanding of core networking concepts such as TCP/IP, Firewalls, NAT and VPN
Knowledge of Powershell
Strong oral and written communication skills in English
Knowledge of RedHat Linux and scripting languages such as Bash, Perl or Python are considered an advantage.
Get in here. We need your mojo, your moxie and your beautiful mind. You were made to make a difference and you can do that here. You will be rewarded with challenges. You will thrive in secret and in collaboration. Together, we will amplify enthusiasm, add skillsets and exceed expectations. And quickly. This industry works fast. Are you game? Tell us about your superpowers. Apply here: (https://career.playngo.com/) Please note that the position will remain open until the right candidate crushes it.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Play'n Go Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5332253