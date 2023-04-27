Operations Design Engineer
2023-04-27
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Operations Design Engineer to join our stellar team in Stockholm/Västerås.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
To deliver on Northvolt's vision and bold expansion plans we have established the Blueprint team. The team's mission is to deliver a digital factory blueprint of a scalable, rapidly deployable, highly efficient world class battery factory. It constitutes a comprehensive solution with guidelines and tools needed for establishment of the factory spanning process, equipment, materials, facility, utilities and people.
Blueprint is a highly strategic but also execution oriented and cross functional team which aids Northvolt in our mission to enable the future of energy. In this role we are searching for an Operations Design Engineer that will work cross-functionally together with other teams to develop and maintain the operational blueprint, one of the key building blocks of a large-scale battery factory.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Co-develop and design of the Northvolt Production System based on lean principles and TPM concept
Coordinate development of standards and concepts, including implementation and roll-out
Collaborate with the factory organisation to ensure continuous improvements of our operational processes
Gather and develop operational, quality and maintenance requirements as a basis for the design process
Manage the timeline of operational blueprint upgrades
We believe that you are goal oriented person that is curious and eager to learn. You like to work in a fast pace environment and have a collaborative and energetic approach to engage cross functional team. Furthermore, our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and a talent to make things happen.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile. We look forward to hearing from you!
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Preferred location: Stockholm, frequent trips to Västerås and Skellefteå
Skills & Requirements
Qualifications/education/experience
A relevant university degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar). Engineering degree preferred
At least 3+ years Industrial Engineering experience
Project management experience
Manufacturing experience, preferably from automotive, battery or other relevant industry
Valuable to have worked in multi-cultural environment
Fluency in English
Specific skills :
Have experience of working with the lean framework in a manufacturing environment
Have a general understanding of all key functions of an industrial organization whilst possessing an analytical skillset to allow you to dive into details
Able to challenge experts in their own field by establishing a solid fact base & apply logical reasoning
You need to possess leadership qualities and ability to build trust and motivation with key stakeholders to ensure implementation of initiatives
