Operational Excellence Project Manager
2025-02-19
Stegra is seeking an Operational Excellence Project Manager to lead and drive continuous improvement initiatives across both our factory construction, commissioning, start up ramp up and stable production phase. This role focuses on optimizing processes, enhancing productivity, and fostering a culture of operational excellence with a strong emphasis on sustainability and ecological impact. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of Lean, Six Sigma, digital work, and a clear idea about software solution development, with a proven track record of implementing these principles in production and/or construction environment.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Continuous Improvement:
• Develop, implement, and manage continuous improvement strategies and initiatives.
• Identify and analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) to pinpoint areas for improvement.
• Utilize Lean, Six Sigma, and other methodologies to drive process improvements and efficiencies in ecological steel production and giga factory construction.
2. Sustainability and Ecological Impact:
• Lead initiatives to minimize the environmental impact of production and construction processes.
• Develop and implement sustainable practices to enhance ecological efficiency.
• Ensure compliance with environmental regulations and standards.
3. Digital Transformation:
• Lead the integration of digital tools and technologies to enhance operational processes.
• Identify opportunities for process, tool or software solutions to streamline workflows and improve data accuracy.
• Oversee the development and implementation of custom software solutions to address specific operational challenges.
4. Project Management:
• Lead and manage improvement projects from concept through to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time and within budget.
• Coordinate cross-functional teams to ensure alignment and effective implementation of improvement initiatives.
5. Training and Development:
• Train, mentor, and coach employees at all levels on Lean, Six Sigma, digital work, and software tools and techniques.
• Develop training materials and conduct workshops to build a culture of continuous improvement, digital literacy, and ecological awareness.
6. Process Optimization:
• Conduct thorough process mapping and analysis to identify waste, inefficiencies, and bottlenecks.
• Develop and implement standardized work processes and best practices.
7. Performance Management:
• Monitor and report on the effectiveness of operational processes and improvements.
• Conduct regular audits, gemba walks and assessments to ensure adherence to improvement plans and identify new opportunities for enhancement.
8. Collaboration and Leadership:
• Work closely with senior leadership to align operational excellence initiatives with strategic goals.
• Foster a collaborative and inclusive environment, encouraging input and feedback from all levels of the organization.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Operations Management, Environmental Science, Computer Science, or a related field. A Master's degree is preferred.
• Certification in Lean, Six Sigma (Black Belt preferred), or other relevant continuous improvement methodologies.
• Minimum of 5 years of experience in operational excellence, process improvement, or a related role within production and/or large-scale construction industries.
• Proven experience leading and implementing large-scale improvement projects.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a data-driven approach.
• Experience with digital transformation initiatives and software solution development.
• Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to influence and lead cross-functional teams and drive change at all organizational levels.
• Proficiency in project management software and continuous improvement tools.
Preferred Skills:
• Familiarity with the latest industry technologies and innovations in green steel production and/or factory construction.
• Experience with ERP systems, automation tools, and other operational management software.
• Knowledge of safety, sustainability, and regulatory requirements in ecological production and construction environments.
• Proficiency in software development languages and frameworks relevant to operational
processes
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-21
