Operational Excellence Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Computational Systems Infrastructure (CSI) is part of the Vehicle Technology organization at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We advance the Electrical & Electronics architecture of our truck's platform, by developing and maintaining a robust hardware, communication interface and software platform.uld be a perfect match.
Roles and Responsibilities
To address our tremendous present and future challenges we are seeking a highly motivated and skilled candidate for the Operation Excellence Manager role. The Operational Excellence Manager has the mission to lead and coordinate operational efficiency activities within CSI as well as in the line belonging.
The role works in close cooperation & dialogue with the Vice President and the related management team members. The Operational Excellence Manager will lead and coordinate selected cross site/ department activities and actions, strategic focus areas and follow up progress in order to improve the long term way of working and operational efficiency.
You are passionate about creating the right environment to enable your stakeholders to develop competencies and skills. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback and best practices to constantly evolve and improve. Your key responsibilities will be:
• Lead the department Strategic Focus Area work, including status follow-up and reporting.
• Lead long- and short term strategic and operational efficiency actions and tasks.
• Act as Line representative in both local and global networks / forums.
* VT OPEX network
* VT WoW fora
• Secure communication "platforms" to support collaboration and information sharing
• Secure definitions and review structure of Performance Indicators within department
• Plan, document and follow-up actions from the related Management Team Meetings.
• Support and secure efficient Way of Working
• Lead competence development structure, including trainings strategy within department
* YEC
* VGU
* Onboarding
* VT SW Portal (In Confluence on team level, Not developed)
You will be part of the Computational System Infrastructure Leadership Team and report to the Vice President - Computational System Infrastructure
How to succeed
• Strong strategic thinking and ability.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills at all levels of the organization.
• Strong leadership skills in order to drive delivery of results in a multidimensional environment.
• Strong ability to build relationships cross departments, sites and cultures.
• Ability to work with strong sense of urgency.
• Teamplayer
• Engineering skills within development
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed
Contacts: Sreenath K R, Vice President - Computational Systems Infrastructure
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4893-42282272". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8494114