Asset Health Monitoring Expert
2024-04-26
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Within Tetra Pak's Next Generation Service team, we are driving a relaunch of Asset Health Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance to accelerate Tetra Pak's digital transformation. To reimagine our flexible, secure, and scalable cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) platform, we are seeking an Asset Health Monitoring Expert. In this role, you will report to the Asset Health Monitoring Manager. Ideally, the location is in Lund, Sweden, but the position can also be based in Denmark, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Benelux, Poland, or the UK.
What you will do
You will drive development and continuous improvement that enables our business to connect to thousands of equipment in a secure, scalable and flexible way
Contribute to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve hardware (i.e. vibration sensors...) and software solutions (i.e. data logging) for predictive maintenance data
Ensure that the solution grows with Service and Product teams needs and ever-evolving customer requirements
You'll contribute to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve algorithms using AI and equipment knowledge for predictive maintenance, condition monitoring and machine health monitoring
You'll design and implement highly scalable and robust applications to fit a variety of Food & beverage industrial equipment such as Homogenizers, Pasteurizers, Heat exchangers, Mixers, Freezers and more within the Tetra Pak Processing portfolio
You'll work closely with our global product teams, service engineers and IT teams to ensure system consistency and improve user experience
Explore different ways of integrating the solution into the Tetra Pak data ecosystem
We believe you have
A Bachelor's degree, MSc, or PhD in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Industrial Automation, or equivalent, along with strong applied data analytic skills (it is important to have an understanding of both the mechanical and data science aspects of industrial machinery).
At least 5 years of work experience in this area with demonstrated achievements.
A strong technical foundation and the ability to bridge the gap between hardware and data effectively.
Hands-on experience with maintenance/service technology and/or industrial automation, including sensors, IoT, and connectivity.
Knowledge of next-generation sensor technology (i.e., IO Link standard) and digitalization.
Understanding of the link between design features and serviceability to deliver customer value in this segment.
Experience with dashboards and data visualization (e.g., advanced Power BI or similar).
Preference for experience with Food & Beverage Processing equipment such as Separators, Homogenizers, Mixers, Freezers, UHT, and Packaging Machinery.
Familiarity with vibration analytics and signal processing will be a strong plus, including experience in ML/AI.
Previous experience in an Agile working environment is highly valued (e.g., Jira).
A digital skillset including competence in Python, DevOps, Git, Docker, which will help drive the right development priorities.
You are a natural team player with the ability to work in a multi-organizational environment. You are excited by complex problems, love to learn, and have a hands-on mentality. You are self-motivated with strong result orientation and understand the link between technical activities and business implications. Good communication skills are needed, and as the work is conducted in an international environment, being comfortable in the English language, both written and spoken, is required.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 24th May.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Rita Necsei at +36202343253.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Alessio Schiavone at +33607982347.
For trade union information contact Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
