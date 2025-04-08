Open Apply - Production Engineer
Maandag Nordic AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maandag Nordic AB i Stockholm
, Köping
, Umeå
, Skellefteå
, Piteå
eller i hela Sverige
What We Offer:
• A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
• A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
• Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
• Comprehensive health benefits to support your well-beingFor more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you a detail-oriented problem solver with a passion for optimizing production processes? We're always looking for talented Production Engineers to join our team. Whether you're an experienced professional or just starting your career, we welcome open applications from motivated individuals ready to drive improvements and contribute to innovative manufacturing projects - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. We are expecting projects in Västerbotten, Norrbotten, Västerås and the Stockholm area. As a Production Engineer, you'll play a critical role in optimizing manufacturing processes, ensuring quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in production environments. You'll work closely with cross-functional teams to streamline operations, troubleshoot issues, and implement new technologies. Your focus will be on enhancing productivity, minimizing waste, and ensuring that production meets safety and quality standards. Key responsibilities may include:
• Analyzing production processes to identify opportunities for improvement
• Designing, implementing, and optimizing production systems and workflows
• Working closely with the operations team to resolve production issues and bottlenecks
• Implementing lean manufacturing principles to reduce waste and increase efficiency
• Conducting root cause analysis and corrective actions for production problems
• Collaborating with product design teams to ensure manufacturability and cost-effectiveness
• Ensuring adherence to health, safety, and environmental standards
We're looking for candidates with a solid foundation in production engineering and a passion for process optimization. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience.
- A degree in Production Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or a related field
• Knowledge of lean manufacturing, Six Sigma, and other process optimization methodologies
• Experience with CAD software and manufacturing tools
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Experience with production planning and scheduling tools
• Understanding of quality control processes and standards (e.g., ISO, Six Sigma)
• Ability to work effectively in a collaborative, cross-functional team environment
• Good communication skills in English (knowledge of Swedish is a plus) Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "80". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maandag Nordic AB
(org.nr 559482-5522) Arbetsplats
Maandag Stockholm Kontakt
Helena Frykholm
Helena Frykholm helena.frykholm@maandag.com Jobbnummer
9272713