Open Apply - Fullstack Developer
2025-04-08
What We Offer:
A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you a skilled developer passionate about creating seamless, scalable, and innovative applications? We're always looking for talented Fullstack Developers with expertise in C# and .NET to join our dynamic team. Whether you're an experienced professional or just starting your career, we welcome your application to work on exciting projects that make an impact - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. We are expecting projects in Västerbotten, Norrbotten, Västerås and the Stockholm area. As a Fullstack Developer, you'll be involved in both backend and frontend development, building complete and efficient solutions. Using C# and .NET as the backbone, you'll design and implement server-side logic while creating intuitive and engaging user interfaces. You'll collaborate closely with teams across disciplines to deliver high-quality applications that meet our clients' needs and exceed expectations. Key responsibilities may include:
Designing, developing, and maintaining web applications using C#, .NET Core, and ASP.NET
Creating responsive and user-friendly interfaces using frontend frameworks like React, Angular, or Vue.js
Building and optimizing backend services, APIs, and database systems
Ensuring application performance, scalability, and security
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and implement solutions
Troubleshooting, debugging, and deploying applications across environment
We're looking for individuals who bring a combination of technical expertise and a passion for problem-solving. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience.
Proficiency in C# and the .NET ecosystem, including .NET Core and ASP.NET MVC
Experience with frontend development using frameworks like React, Angular, or Vue.js
Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and modern frontend tools
Familiarity with database systems like SQL Server, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB
Understanding of RESTful APIs and web services
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Excellent collaboration and communication skills in English (knowledge of Swedish is a plus)
Nice to have:
Experience with cloud platforms like Azure or AWS is a plus
