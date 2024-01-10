One doctoral studentship in Political Science
Södertörns högskola (Södertörn University) in south Stockholm is a dynamic institute of higher education with a unique profile and high academic standard. A large proportion of the university staff holds doctorates and there is a strong link between undergraduate education and research. Södertörn University has around 13 000 students and 840 employees. Undergraduate and postgraduate education and research are conducted in the Humanities, Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Technology and Education. Our site is in Flemingsberg. Södertörn University is an equal opportunities employer.
Political Science research at Södertörn University covers a wide range of topics, organised in three overarching themes: institutions (political parties, parliaments, governments, and governance); ideas (for example democracy, citizenship, justice, security, technology, and expertise); and identity (nationalism, migration, and community-building). Many of our projects focus on Eastern and Central Europe, Russia, the Nordic countries and the European Union. Political Science staff and doctoral students are greatly involved in national and international research networks, as well as engaging in multidisciplinary cooperation through the Centre for the Study of Political Organisation.
Doctoral studies at the Department of Political Science is part of the research area Politics, Economy and the Organisation of Society (PESO), which is an interdisciplinary research environment that encompasses the disciplines of Business Studies, Journalism, Political Science, Social Work, and Sociology.
Application deadline: 13 February 2024 at 23:59
Johan Eriksson, Professor of Political Science, School of Social Sciences, johan.eriksson@sh.se
Liudmila Voronova, Director of Studies, School of Social Sciences, liudmila.voronova@sh.se
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
Ulrica Lindbäck, Human Resources Officer, School of Social Sciences, ulrica.lindback@sh.se Ersättning
