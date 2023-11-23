Office coordinator
Main Duties/Key Responsibilities
• Responsible for the overall office environment.
• Responsible for all office, apartment logistics, including materials and equipment (furniture, telephones, stationary)
• Responsible for ensuring that the apartment is always kept to high standards of professionalism and ensuring that any landlord in complying with their responsibility towards cleaning, health and safety.
• Acting as point of liaison for all colleagues
• Booking travel, commuting and organizing meetings as required.
• Provide comprehensive administrative support to the local teams wherever possible.
• Any other responsibilities instructed by GM
Essential Skills and Experience
• More than 3 years + experience in administration or hotel management
• Good experience of working in a cross cultural office environment
• Excellent verbal communication skills
• Highly professional manner, with the ability to greet people at all levels and make the employee feel comfortable .
• Strong co-ordination skills
Highly flexible
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-23
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
