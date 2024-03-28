Industrial and process engineers to Scania's new battery production
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-03-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The roles
We are looking for new colleagues to join our engineering team in the battery production.
If you want to be part of a high performing, tight knit and value creating team of engineers working towards a more sustainable future, we are looking forward to your application!
Regardless of which role you take on, we want to find a person who can contribute to the good cooperation and high spirit within our team and organisation.
You will have the possibility to affect the development of Scania's batteries to ensure a safe and sustainable production and usage of our products. You will work with internal and external stakeholders and communicate with colleagues on all levels.
At Scania we strive for continuous improvements, therefore the development and documentation of our common ways of working is part of the job.
For an industrial engineer, the main tasks include:
• Responsibility for the function of Scania's new battery production line
• Leading sub projects related to new equipment installations
• Analysing impact on equipment when new products are introduced in the factory
For a process engineer, the main tasks include:
• Responsibility for the processes of Scania's new battery production line
• Leading introductions of new products, processes and quality improvements in the factory
• Developing the right methods and ensuring conditions to achieve quality, right time and cost for manufacturing
• Analysing quality deviations and problem solving together with Scania's R&D department
Who are you?
We believe that you are a curious and kind person who enjoys finding solutions to small and big problems. You need to be generous with your learnings, so that we all can collectively benefit from our achievements, and learn from our mistakes.
As we are standby to support our colleagues in production with trouble shooting and problem solving at unplanned production stops, it is important that you are flexible and have the possibility to adapt your communication to different people in a constructive way.
You take responsibility for delivering your tasks on time, and ensure the progress of your activities independently.
Qualifications
• We highly appreciate the diversity of our team and we encourage applicants of all genders, ages and backgrounds
• Experience of industrial or process engineering is meriting, but interest and willingness to learn are also highly valued
• Bachelor or Master of Science degree, Scania Technician (internal education) or similar experience from previous relevant roles
• Knowledge of Scania's production processes and work methods for investments is meriting
• Professional level of spoken and written English is required and proficiency in Swedish is meriting
Who are we?
We are here to make a difference.
We are a diverse team with different levels of experience, spanning from a few months, to over a decade of expertise. Together, we are now exploring an exciting new area of the automotive industry. We have various responsibilities within industrial engineering, covering processes, equipment and software.
As an old basketball player, I strongly see the benefits of a productive and supportive team work, and this is something I now apply in my role as the group manager. I do my best in creating an atmosphere where all team members understand and feel the importance of their contributions. For our team to create the most value, I believe it is important to be clear where we are heading, and why we are going in that direction.
More information
If you would you like to know more about the positions feel free to contact me, group manager Elsa Jans, elsa.jans@scania.com
Application
Your application must include a personal letter, CV, and grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. A background check may be done for this position. Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis. Apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but not later than 2024-04-26. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Jobbnummer
8576857