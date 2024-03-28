Assistant Professor of Circus
Stockholm University of the Arts (SKH) provides education and conducts research in the fields of circus, dance, dance pedagogy, film, media, opera, performing arts and acting. Through our pioneering educational programmes and research, we aim to strengthen the power and ability of art to interact with and respond to challenges of society today.
This position is based in the subject area of Circus, department 1.
Learn more about the SKH's Circus programmes here: https://www.uniarts.se/english/circus/
We welcome your application for the position of Assistant Professor of Circus
We are looking for someone with the desire to teach, conduct research and supervision at all levels in Circus.As an assistant professor, you are a leader in your artistic area, the quality of activities is at the highest international level and you have a deep and broad-based knowledge of your artistic area. You are expected to engage in and lead artistic research work and be able to critically reflect on the artistic processes that are part of your teaching.
This position is for you who are interested in connecting practice and theory. We work in teaching teams and the teaching is planned and implemented in collaboration with other teachers in the Circus Subject Area, the Department, and SKH.
Job description
Your work tasks also include:
• Responsibility for student education in circus.
• Participating in the development of existing and new courses and programmes in relation to other specialisations at the Department.
• Working with course administration, participating in departmental development work, and collaborating with both internal SKH organisations as well as with external parties.
• Actively participating in the development within circus and the societal development that is of relevance to the work at the university.
• Contributing to the development of SKH's education and research and promoting integration between them.
As an assistant professor you will have an important role in the work of building a common culture of openness and collaboration at SKH, as well as in the creation of a good work environment. You may be offered assignments or responsibility for study programmes or specialisations, board appointments, and be afforded the time and opportunity to pursue artistic research.
Eligibility
In order to be eligible for the position of assistant professor in circus you have to demonstrate both artistic and teaching expertise within the field of circus.
Learn more about entry requirements for artistic and teaching expertise on our website at: https://www.uniarts.se/english/about-uniarts/careers/artistic-and-teaching-expertise#AssistantProfessor
Detailed information regarding qualifications and assessment criteria for teaching appointments is stated in Chapter 4 Sections 3 and 4 of the Swedish Higher Education Ordinance.
This requires a deep understanding of and extensive experience with circus. In addition, you have those personal abilities required to competently fulfil the appointment and to be able to represent the university in a manner beneficial to the organisation. This position requires the ability to express yourself well in speech and writing in English.
Assessment criteria
The following criteria will be assessed, in this order of priority, and must be documented:
• Artistic expertise; breadth and depth of knowledge in the area of artistic specialisation and a good ability to develop and implement artistic research and development activities of high quality.
• Teaching skills; proven teaching skills in an artistic context within or outside a university context.
• Practical knowledge of, and ability to teach, individual and collective circus discipline techniques
• Demonstrated pedagogical and artistic skills in one or more circus disciplines, including manual and adapted spotting techniques.
• Good co-operation and communication skills
• Experience in performance, artistic authorship, and directing in the circus field
• Ability to describe and reflect on your teaching and your approach to education
• Administrative skills
As an employee of Stockholm University of the Arts, you belong to a positive, collegial environment that promotes and supports equality, diversity and inclusion. Emphasis is placed on open communication that engages students and staff and encourages their contributions. We place great importance on your ability to communicate and behave professionally, ability to work collaboratively and ability to contribute to and promote educational and artistic directions set by the management.
Candidates who do not speak Swedish are expected to have acquired sufficient language skills within two years to be able to work in a Swedish-speaking teaching environment.
We place a great deal of importance on your personal attributes.
You have undergone training in teaching in higher education, or expect to do so within the next three years, or have in some other documented manner acquired equivalent knowledge.
About the position
The scope of employment is 100 percent of a full-time position and it is a fixed period of 5 years. Employment to commence at the earliest date 1 April 2025.
Stockholm University of the Arts wants to take advantage of the qualities that encounters between different perspectives and experiences bring to the organisation. SKH particularly welcomes applicants who complement our organisation in terms of equality and ethnic diversity.
How do I apply and what form will the recruitment process take?
Applications should be submitted in English as they may be reviewed by international experts. You can register your application and upload documents in our recruitment system. Please ensure that all documents are marked with the reference number SKH 2024/196/2.2.1
Detailed information on what to include with your application can be found in the document "What should be included in my application?" on our website: https://www.uniarts.se/english/about-uniarts/careers
