Office and Events Coordinator
Leadstar Media AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-17
Hey there! Are you our next Leadstar? Take the chance of a lifetime and join a market leading, fast-paced team in the sports betting affiliate industry!
We offer you:
The freedom to develop passion and try out your own ideas for your projects
The prospect to grow within the company and take on more responsibilities
A workplace where Mondays feel like Fridays
What we want in return:
A high level of commitment
An eagerness to learn and to become the best
Smartness and creativity
A positive mindset
Who are we looking for?
You are well structured and skilled in planning your day to day in an efficient way
You enjoy working in an office environment and feel passionate about improving the space for your co workers to have the best workplace possible
You are skilled in logistical planning and facilitating events
You have strong communication skills
You are skilled in administrative work
You have a passion for coming up with creative ways to implement events and routines that adhere to the company values
You are a fast and efficient problem solver and you enjoy working at a fast pace in an environment where no day is the same!
You are fluent in English and Swedish
Job Description
You work tasks will include the following:
Keep track of all office supplies and place orders as necessary
Be the point of contact for external office related vendors and purchases
Preparing and supporting the execution of smaller company events and trips
Responsible for the updating of our social media and career site
Aiming to create the best work environment possible for your co workers
Assist in coordinating projects related to the office
Assist in delivering excellent events (kick-offs, summer/christmas party, book clubs, afterworks etc).
Track costs and budgets annually spent on the office and within HR in general to maintain a cost control
About Leadstar Media
Leadstar Media is a fast growing Swedish scale-up company that operates several websites within the sports betting industry. Today the company consists of over 50 employees and full-time consultants as well as several part-time freelancers. We are an international company with around 25 different nationalities represented and a presence in over 25 different geographical markets. Leadstar Media's ambition is to create exceptional products for our visitors and to become the no. 1 sports betting affiliate in the world. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by having a tight-knit team of creators with a high level of autonomy.
At Leadstar Media you will work together with entrepreneurial individuals who are eager to learn everything about their particular field. We want you to have the same winner mindset as the rest of the team!
In addition to work, we organize other activities outside of work-hours such as small events, company trips and kick-offs.
At Leadstar Media you always have the opportunity to grow within the company and take on more responsibility. Several of our talents have grown to become true stars and leaders. We have learned that the most important skills you need for this job are an ambition to learn, and the ability to take on responsibility.
More information
Start: As soon as possible
Period of employment: six months probationary employment with one month of notice.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leadstar Media AB
