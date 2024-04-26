Mechanical Engineer to innovative OptiCept Technologies AB!
2024-04-26
Do you have a strong interest in technology and want to work at a company with a clear focus on sustainability? At OptiCept Technologies AB, you also get the opportunity to grow and be part of an exciting journey in an international environment. Does this sound like something for you? Then keep reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
OptiCept provide the food and plant industry with high-tech solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth through patented technology within Pulsed Electric Field and Vacuum Infusion.
In this role, you will be part of the mechanics department at OptiCept where your main focus will be on mechanical development of new and existing machines.
You are offered
• A varied role at a growing company where you are given a responsibilities right from the start and where you are encouraged to come up with suggestions for improvement.
• The opportunity to be part of a company that is at the forefront of its industry and work with the latest and our unique technology.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• As a mechanical engineer, you will have a focus on developing and improving existing machines for production and making sure that it is producible.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a Bachelor's Degree or higher in Mechanical Engineering. Experience of electrical engineering is preferred, but not required.
• Has experience with CAD design. Experience with Autodesk products is preferred, but not required.
• Isn't reluctant to take initiatives.
It is meritorious if you have previous experience of PLM processes, simulation or mechanical development. It is also advantageous if you have worked with technical documentation or with similar tasks from an industrial product development environment.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
• Results-oriented
