Office Admin Assistant To Sses
The Place AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Place AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a hands-on, pro-active, organised person looking for a varied full-time role at the heart of a leading entrepreneurship institution?
We are looking for a new Office Admin Assistant to take ownership of Stockholm School of Entrepreneurship's Stockholm office and support the smooth running of daily operations across all teams. You will be a multiplier of SSES's success, the energy and culture in a small, friendly office where people from very different backgrounds work together.
As Office Admin Assistant, you will be responsible for keeping our office welcoming and well-functioning, managing supplier relationships, and providing administrative support to the wider SSES team. This role offers a great opportunity to develop skills across operations, vendor management, and event coordination.
This is a general hire and open to anyone, no specific educational background is required.
Start: 1st of June 2026.
Why Apply?
Take ownership of a varied, hands-on role with real responsibility from day one.
Develop skills across office operations, vendor management, event coordination, and administration.
Work closely with a diverse team of energetic colleagues from backgrounds spanning dance, chemistry, behavioural science, economics, fashion, and graphic design.
A full-time position at a well-established institution in central Stockholm.
About the Role
In your role as SSES Office Admin Assistant, you will keep the office running smoothly day-to-day, serve as a reliable point of support for everyone who works in or visits the space, and help the team out with admin tasks across the organisation.
You are the 'owner' of the office, effectively overseeing and tending to overall office and team needs. This role is ideal for someone who is proactive, service-minded, and takes pride in creating a welcoming, well-organised environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Office Operations - Keep all office areas clean, stocked, and welcoming (kitchen, meeting rooms, living room, library, printer area); manage daily routines (deliveries, mail, plants, lighting); monitor room bookings; and welcome visitors and help them find their way around.
Supplier & Facilities Management - Be the contact point for all supplier relations (landlord, cleaning, alarm, catering, coffee, office supplies, printer, fire safety, recycling, maintenance); coordinate annual servicing of equipment; and handle small maintenance issues independently.
Administrative & Event Support - Support the team with general admin tasks; liaise with our finance controller on invoices and receipts; arrange culture-building activities such as breakfasts, mingles, after-works, team retreats, and handle logistical arrangements like transportation and accommodation for SSES activities.
Who We Are Looking For
A reliable, service-oriented self-starter who takes initiative and ownership, someone who welcomes (but doesn't wait for) instruction.
Strong organisational skills and attention to both detail and speed across many small tasks.
A people person, comfortable handling all kinds of people, cultures, and moods.
Able to distinguish between urgent and important, and prioritise accordingly.
Comfortable communicating in Swedish and English, both in person and in writing.
Comfortable learning to use digital tools.
You arrive to work with your sleeves rolled up and ready to get things done.
Practical information:
This is a full-time, on-site position (Monday to Friday, 9:00 - 17:00). After the initial probationary period, it will be possible to work remotely on Fridays.
Permanent role, beginning with a standard probationary period (provanställning). Start 1st of June 2026.
Office in central Stockholm (T-bana: Rådmansgatan).
Fringe benefits including friskvårdsbidrag and semesterersättning.
BEING PART OF SSES
As Office Admin Assistant, you will report directly to the Deputy Director / COO and support the SSES team in its daily work.
We believe in collaboration over competition, ensuring that everyone feels comfortable sharing ideas, asking for help, and learning from each other. Our goal is to create a positive and professional environment where you can grow and contribute meaningfully.
Regular team meetings, weekly lunches, and gatherings provide opportunities to connect with colleagues across SSES.
The office is a friendly, open environment where teamwork and initiative are key.
Beyond your day-to-day responsibilities, you'll have the chance to engage with the broader SSES network and gain insights into how a leading entrepreneurship institution operates.
SSES has many values, strong worth ethic, learning, growing, and having fun. We hope you bring your values to add to ours.
ABOUT SSES
The Stockholm School of Entrepreneurship (SSES) is a leading academic hub for interdisciplinary entrepreneurship education. We bring together students from six member universities-Handelshögskolan (SSE), Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm University (SU), Karolinska Institute (KI), Konstfack, and the Royal College of Music (KMH).
Through our courses, workshops, and programs, we provide students with the tools, knowledge, and networks to build a more entrepreneurial future for themselves and society.
The Place is Sweden 's only Worklife Partner
The Place is your safe point. In this particular recruitment, our competent recruitment consultants manage the process, from interview to employment offer. You will then be employed by the client company. We are proud of our fine collaborations with a large number of interesting and exciting companies - because this means many career opportunities for you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7674868-1979614". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Place AB
(org.nr 556340-2758), https://jobb.theplace.se
Sveavägen 34 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
The Place Jobbnummer
9889918