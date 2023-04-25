Occupational Health Expert
Infotree Service Sweden Filial / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Stockholm Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infotree Service Sweden Filial i Stockholm
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Göteborg
, Lysekil
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an Occupational Health Expert looking for an exciting opportunity to help our client promote sustainable development while keeping the employees healthy and safe? This opportunity might just be the right one for YOU!
We're on the hunt for someone who can bring their expertise to our team located in the vibrant city of Stockholm.
As an Occupational Health Expert, you will have the chance to oversee our environmental performance and develop strategies that will help us work in a more sustainable way. You'll also be responsible for providing Occupational Health expertise across our client's organization, from production and warehouse environments to lab and office environments.
But that's not all!
We are looking for someone who can help us take our client's current Health & Safety practices from a collection of instructions to a more systematic way of working, with a focus on AFS 2015:4.
In addition to your health and safety expertise, we need someone who has a Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree, as well as experience with implementing systematic ways of working. You should also be fully proficient in Swedish and English, independent, self-driven, quality and results-driven, and able to work well in teams.
So, if you're a master of health and safety and want to help us take our client's organization to the next level, we'd love to hear from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infotree Service Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-9406), https://www.infotreeglobal.com Arbetsplats
Infotree Global Solutions Kontakt
Nur Ebrar Yurdgülü ebrar@infotreeservice.com +46793532123 Jobbnummer
7699445