O365 Architect
2023-12-22
Description of the assignment
As an Architect for O365 and Collaboration, you will join the Enterprise Digital department within Digital Development & Operations (DDO). We are in a journey, together as a global team, establishing the company in Europe and Globally with digital capabilities. The overall DDO vision is to be an innovator, a transformative leader, and an enabler for reaching our business objectives.
The area of Enterprise digital consists of several product areas which are: Collaboration, Big data, Cloud & Devops, Enterprise architecture, PMO, Information security and Service portfolio.
The O365 Architect is responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining effective solutions based on O365 technologies. This role requires a blend of technical expertise, strategic thinking, and the ability to collaborate with various stakeholders to ensure the successful deployment and ongoing optimization of O365 services.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into effective solutions.
• Design architecture and configurations for O365 services, including Exchange Online, SharePoint
Online, Microsoft Teams, and other related technologies.
• Lead the implementation of solutions & customize O365 services to align with organizational needs and security standards.
• Collaborate with IT teams to integrate Office 365 with on-premises systems and other cloud services.
• Develop and implement security policies and controls to safeguard O365 environments.
• Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices related to data protection and privacy.
• Stay informed about updates and new features in Office 365, assessing their relevance and potential impact on the organization.
• Create and maintain documentation & knowledge for O365 solutions
• Provide advanced support for O365-related issues, collaborating with support teams and vendors as needed.
• Monitor and analyze usage patterns to identify opportunities for optimization and cost savings.
• Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend enhancements to the Office 365 environment.
Qualifications and skills required for the assignment
• M.Sc. Electrical, or Computer Engineering, or equivalent work experience
• Long experience working as a O365 architect.
• Deep understanding of O365 services, solutions and technologies
• Deep understanding of industry trends and strategies
• Experience in architectural modelling such as information, process, capabilities and infrastructure models
• Strong knowledge of security and compliance considerations in Office 365.
• Knowledge of Devops culture, Agile processes and principles
• Certifications are highly desirable.
Personal attributes
You are the kind of person that thrives in an environment where everything is not set and gets inspired from defining and implementing solutions. You will work closely with business stakeholders, architects, developers, and other colleagues to ensure that information security risks are managed according to expectations. You are pragmatic, self-driven, curious, and flexible with a "we'll find a way"-attitude.
• Excellent communication skills
• Problem solving skills to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve technical issues effectively
• Proactive, self-starter and ability to manage multiple tasks effectively
• A team mindset and an outgoing personality with the ability to guide and inspire others. The team is located in Göteborg, Lindholmen but works with teams and stakeholders all over the
