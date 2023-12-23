Head chef - italian restaurant Basta Stockholm
CIAO RAGAZZI!
Are you a head chef who is passionate, dynamic and hungry for new challenges within the Italian food culture? Ready to take the next step in your career with an employer with high ambitions of becoming the best in Scandinavia in Italian cuisine?
Basta Stockholm became one of Stockholms most popular Italian restaurants and we are looking for ambitious head chef who is eager to join one of cities' busiest kitchens!
How do you describe youself as a head chef?
A person witha a big passion for busy italian kitchen, someone who loves pasta, pizza, antipasti, dolci... and values your team & its members above all? If so, then you are one step closer to be the right candidate for our team!
As a restaurant group we are on the mission to become the best Italian restaurant group in Scandivania with international expansion plans. In order to achive this goal we are looking for candidates who take job with highest levels of professionalism and dedication to create best in class results. With us, you get to work in a growing company where you get a lot of personal responsibility and are part of the development process. We are a young organisation of around 300 employees with an outstanding drive and major investments underway.
Restaurant website (www.restaurangbasta.se/stockholm)
Instagram presentation (https://www.instagram.com/basta_urbanitalian/)
Desired qualifications
You have at least two years' experience of working in a managerial position with responsibility for personnel and results.
We don't put an age on competence and passion, the average age among our head chefs is 28-35 years and 30 years in the management group/owner constellation, so your age matters less to us, what matters is your personality and drive to succeed.
What are you responsibilities as the head chef?
• Develop new ala carte & lunch menus based on seasonal changes & customer demand in colloboration with executive head chef.
• Ensure that kitchen activities operate in a timely manner.
• Resolve guests' problems and concerns.
• Monitor inventory & order supplies.
• Provide support to subordinate kitchen employees with various tasks including line cooking, food preparation, and dish plating.
• Train new & existing kitchen employees to meet kitchen standards.
• Create schedules for kitchen employees.
• Evaluate kitchen employee's performance, feedback and create a development plan.
• Adhere to and implement HACCP sanitation regulations and safety regulations.
• Take a lead on recruitment of seasonal workers in collaboration with recruitment manager.
• Have a full control of restaurant's cost controlon staff costs and food costs.
• Meet restaurant KPI's on quality of food, staff costs and food costs.
Form of employment: Permanent, working hours include evenings, weekends and weekdays
Salary: Best salary on the market, where you are entitled to a 15-30% bonus of the yearly salary.
Feel free to get in touch with our executive head chef Kristjan directly: 079 341 49 01
