Business Developer, Consat Telematics
2023-12-23
Are you looking for an innovative workplace that is passionate about making the world greener? Then Consat Telematics is the place for you! We are proud to be a leading global player in public transportation, and our core business is to develop, implement, and maintain a state-of-the-art public transportation system for vehicle manufacturers, public transportation operators, public transportation authorities, and passengers using the public transportation service.
We're passionate about using modern technology to make a difference worldwide! With a strong presence in 100+ installations, including key markets like Canada, Brazil, and Australia, we proudly lead in the Nordics. Consat Telematics is set for new heights - be part of our exciting journey!
About the role
Join us in a very exciting role as a Business Developer, where you can use your analytical skills to improve processes, legal frameworks, documentation, and operational methods.
We're looking for a key player, an ambitious and analytical engineer ready to make a substantial impact within our global success. In this particular position, there is additional visibility within large parts of the organization and with higher levels of management. Be a part of this exciting journey towards a bright future!
Responsibilities & Tasks:
• Identify and leverage new business models, partnerships, and M&A.
• Ensure the information structures where the company needs to apply with laws and regulations. This may include handling topics related to Cyber Security and Environmental compliance reporting.
• Hands-on involvement in driving strategic initiatives.
• Conduct in-depth analysis of both internal and external business scenarios.
• Engage in EMT and board-level topics, such as delving into details in mergers and acquisitions or preparing plans to enter a new market.
• Implement and enhance processes at the company level.
We are looking for you who:
• Are strongly analytical and organized.
• Are a innovative person
• Have leadership skills
• Are an engineer, preferably in Industrial Economics or Computer Science/IT or a related field.
• Speak fluent Swedish and English
The recruitment and selection process is ongoing, and we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. For questions about the position, please contact: hesho.serray@consat.com
Read more about Consat Telematics: Consat Telematics (https://www.consat.com/telematics/)
