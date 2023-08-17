NSE Intela Product Owner
Deloitte AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Deloitte AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Västervik
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 415,000 people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Job Description
You will be part of the NSE Intela Center of Excellence (CoE) with a very important mission: to ensure an optimized implementation and adoption of Intela within the Deloitte North South Europe (NSE) region. Intela is Tax & Legal's new cloud based global digital platform and one of the outcomes of Project Delphi, a global transformation programme reinventing how Tax & Legal will operate now and in the future. Intela has four major releases per year, and NSE is one of the stakeholder groups that get to request new functionality as well as enhancements of the existing features of Intela.
Intela includes possibilities to change how we communicate with our clients, and how we perform our tax services. This while allowing us to create and track various workflows in a standardized and transparent manner. We are only in the beginning of this transformation journey, and we would love to have you onboard to add to our success.
Your focus will be to become our main Intela expert and to be a bridge between the business (i.e. the Global Tax & Legal engagement teams) and the Global Intela Organization as well as the Core Team that is responsible for the development of Intela. That means that you will be involved in work focusing on existing and new requirements to the extent these requirements are of interest to the NSE user community. In your role you are expected to support the other members of the NSE Intela CoE with questions linked to Intela functionality, as well as provide information about the current functional roadmap of Intela. You will be working closely with the Testing Lead, who will be managing the Business User Testing process on behalf of NSE. You will provide the Testing Lead with information about key functionality that will be coming in future releases, so that they can plan the testing efforts accordingly. You will have access to a group of Platform Specialists that support NSE geographies in terms of providing guidance on how Intela should/could be used, as well as assists with set up and configuration activities.
There will be some business travelling expected. However, to a very limited extent.
Your performance will be measured in relation to what extent the functional interest of the NSE user community are progressing as well as in relation to how Intela is implemented and adopted successfully across NSE (e.g. number of active internal and external users and clients onboarded).
Responsibilities
Build a deep knowledge about Intela and be ready to advise other members of the NSE Intela CoE
Build a deep knowledge about the Tax & Legal business processes, so that you can translate the business needs into suitable ways of using Intela and/or identify current functionality gaps
Lead and monitor the requirements process for NSE, including supporting NSE countries with the creation of new requirements
Advocate the functional interests of the NSE user community with the Global Intela Organization and Core Team and escalate issues and blockers as appropriate to the NSE Intela CoE Lead
Support and collaborate with the NSE Testing Lead to carefully plan Business User Testing efforts
Manage NSE stakeholders in relation to the requirements area. This would include providing the NSE community with regular updates linked to the Intela functional roadmap
Lead and deliver the training and onboarding of new Platform Specialists
Run demos of Intela
Qualifications
We believe you have 7+ years of working experience from the software industry where you have had the role of Product Manager or Product Owner. You work in an independent, structured manner and have an attention to detail. At the same time, you understand the importance of being flexible and being a team player with the primary focus on delivering in a timely manner despite short and changeable deadlines. Experience from project-based work in an international environment in the professional services (or similar) industry is considered as a merit.
You have 7+years' experience of working within a similar role
Experience with working with agile frameworks such as Scrum
Process mapping skills
Strong communication skills
Fluent English, both written and spoken
Highly skilled within the Microsoft Office suite, including Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel, and Word
Experience from working with tools like Azure DevOps and/or Jira
A structured and organised approach to work, complemented with an eye for detail
Able to manage multiple projects and handle competing demands in a timely manner
Flexible and solution-orientated in the face of change
Strong stakeholder management skills
Have good interpersonal skills
Additional Information
You apply online. We would like to receive your application including your CV and cover letter. For questions regarding the position please contact Charlotte Bunger, Director at Tax & Legal, via +46 70 080 28 14. For questions regarding the application process please contact Jennifer Capdevila, Human Resources & Talent, via +46 70 080 27 70.
What impact will you make?
Every day, your work will make an impact that matters, while you thrive in a dynamic culture of inclusion, collaboration and high performance. We do not just aspire to make solutions. We wish to create an impact that makes a positive and crucial difference for the people around us, our clients and our society. Deloitte is where you'll find unlimited opportunities to succeed and realize your full potential. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deloitte AB
(org.nr 556271-5309)
Rehnsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Deloitte AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Deloitte AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8036300