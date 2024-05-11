Mid-level Backend Engineer
2024-05-11
Our mission
Diet Doctor is a health-tech company that aims to empower people everywhere to dramatically and sustainably improve their metabolic health. We focus on lifestyle interventions - especially delicious food! - not medication or surgery, and we're building a product that will make it simple to eat better (not less), and we're building a NEW product, that will make it simple to eat better (not less). Check it out here: https://www.hava.co/
Now we're looking for a Mid-level Backend engineer to join the team and help us succeed with our mission.
Technologies we use
We rely heavily on the following tools and technologies and hope you enjoy working with them too! However, don't hesitate to apply even if you don't have prior experience in all of them.
Go is our primary language for writing services.
GraphQL is used for the API toward the front-end.
gRPC is our main RPC framework that connects services.
Kubernetes to schedule and run our workloads.
Honeycomb/ Distributed tracing to instrument our services, monitor and troubleshoot complex distributed systems.
Google Cloud Platform and AWS - various cloud services.
Terraform for instrumentation.
Postgres, PubSub, Dataflow as well.
Generative AI (OpenAI / GPT 4) to unleash the potential of advanced AI for various applications.
Elasticsearch for efficient and scalable search and analytics.
We are looking forward to knowing what tech and tools you'd like to bring in!
We think you have:
At least 2 years of relevant experience with Golang
Product mindset, and care about the end users who use the product.
Interest in distributed systems.
Experience with strongly-typed languages.
You are comfortable with cross-functional tasks i.e. infrastructure, automation, and operations.
You are used to defining technical proposals, architectural decisions and driving initiatives across Engineering and the wider company.
Strong experience interacting with APIs, writing integration tests, and considering performance and security when building web applications.
What's in it for you?
Meaningful work: Enjoy the opportunity to contribute to a New product that can help improve the health of millions of people.
Meaningful relationships: Be part of a driven, ambitious, and inspiring work environment with people who want to do good in the world.
Growth: We'll give you lots of responsibility and support to do great things and learn fast.
Our Progress so far
We have built the largest keto and low carb site in the world. Now we're building our new product, based on the latest science, making it flexible and personalized for different dietary preferences.
We're funded by our members (we don't show ads) and have 10+ employees
Our new Hava product has been released and has almost 3,000 users.
Apply now!
Not sure you fulfil all the requirements? Please apply anyway!
Please submit your application in English, as it is our main working language.
