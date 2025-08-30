Now Hiring: Delivery & Operations Drivers
2025-08-30
We're looking for reliable and motivated drivers to join our team!
In this role, you'll be responsible for keeping things moving-whether it's transporting goods, repositioning vehicles, or ensuring that deliveries reach the right place at the right time. No two days are the same, and your work will be essential in keeping operations running smoothly.
Your Role and Impact
As a driver, your main responsibilities will include:
Delivering and transporting - Moving packages, goods, or equipment efficiently.
Repositioning and relocating - Ensuring vehicles, cargo, or other assets are placed where they are needed most.
Pick-ups and returns - Collecting misplaced or non-functional items for maintenance or redistribution.
What You Bring to the Team
A valid Class B driving license
A detail-oriented and safety-first mindset
Flexibility to work evenings and weekends if needed
Basic communication skills in English OR Swedish
What We Offer
Full training, work clothes, and a transport vehicle for each shift
Opportunities for growth and opportunities for increased earnings
Independence with support - A role where you manage your own tasks but are part of a growing team
Sound like a fit? Apply now by emailing mikael.andersson@ab-redovisning.se
