Nordic Sustainability Manager to Samsung
2025-04-25
Are you ready to make a real impact on sustainability within one of the world's most innovative consumer electronics companies? Samsung is looking for a driven and strategic Sustainability Manager Nordic to lead the sustainability agenda across the region.
This is a full-time consulting assignment based in Kista, Stockholm, with hybrid working possibilities. The assignment starts as soon as possible and continues until further notice.
About the Role
In this role, you will be responsible for driving and communicating Samsung's sustainability initiatives across the Nordics. Leading a dedicated team, you will ensure the company's commitment to environmental responsibility, legal compliance, and meaningful stakeholder engagement. Reporting to the General Counsel and Director for Legal, Compliance & Corporate Affairs, you will collaborate closely with local sales teams, headquarters, and corporate marketing.
Responsibilities Shape and lead Samsung's sustainability strategy across the Nordic region.
Support sales teams with sustainability-related projects and customer dialogues.
Drive clear and relevant sustainability messaging together with the Corporate Marketing team.
Monitor regulatory developments, manage risks, and ensure reputation management in sustainability matters.
Represent Samsung in dialogues with authorities, industry organizations, and NGOs.
Implement and align local sustainability strategies with European and global programs.
Ensure compliance with current and future sustainability legislation and reporting requirements.
Lead internal sharing of sustainability-related updates and initiatives.
About You
You are a confident and independent leader with a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Your ability to navigate complex stakeholder landscapes, combined with commercial awareness and regulatory understanding, makes you well-suited for this role. Experience in global organizations has prepared you to handle cross-functional collaboration and high-paced environments with ease.
Experience and Skills Relevant academic background in sustainability, environmental studies, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience in a similar sustainability-focused role.
Strong understanding of Nordic government affairs, public institutions, and regulatory frameworks.
Proven track record in leading sustainability projects within global companies.
Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken, in Swedish and English.
Experience in stakeholder management, advocacy, and risk sensing.
Leadership experience with the ability to manage and develop teams effectively.
Knowledge of the electronics industry or similar fast-paced sectors is an advantage.
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
