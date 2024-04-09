Nordic recruitment Specialist

Clevry Sweden AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm
2024-04-09


About the position
We are looking for a Recruitment Manager to join our HR team. You will mainly be responsible for analysis of the field of human resources, university insights, and sourcing in Central and Eastern Europe & Nordic Europe (CEE & Nordic Europe).
Qualifications and experience:
• Insights and analysis of Human Resources in the CEE and Nordic regions, and make analysis reports
• Participate in key projects of the Recruitment and Allocation Dept
Required skills / personal characteristics:
• In-depth analysis skills
• In-depth understanding of local regulations, policies, economic situation, etc. in the CEE and Nordic regions
• Experience in recruitment and sourcing is preferred
• Experience in candidate attraction, interview assessment, hiring decision-making, offer management, etc.
• Experience in internal allocation, diversified employment, exit management, data analysis, report writing, operations, employer brand building, etc.
Other requirements:* Languages: English, Swedish and Mandarin* Consultant
Prefer starting date: As soon as possible

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26
Clevry Sweden AB (org.nr 556723-0486), https://www.clevry.com

Clevry

Ida Högberg
ida.hogberg@studentwork.com
073 707 95 47

8598971

