Nordic recruitment Specialist
2024-04-09
About the position
We are looking for a Recruitment Manager to join our HR team. You will mainly be responsible for analysis of the field of human resources, university insights, and sourcing in Central and Eastern Europe & Nordic Europe (CEE & Nordic Europe).
Qualifications and experience:
• Insights and analysis of Human Resources in the CEE and Nordic regions, and make analysis reports
• Participate in key projects of the Recruitment and Allocation Dept
Required skills / personal characteristics:
• In-depth analysis skills
• In-depth understanding of local regulations, policies, economic situation, etc. in the CEE and Nordic regions
• Experience in recruitment and sourcing is preferred
• Experience in candidate attraction, interview assessment, hiring decision-making, offer management, etc.
• Experience in internal allocation, diversified employment, exit management, data analysis, report writing, operations, employer brand building, etc.
Other requirements:* Languages: English, Swedish and Mandarin* Consultant
