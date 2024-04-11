Manager Infrastructure & Operations - Lindab
2024-04-11
We are looking for an experienced and business-oriented manager for Infrastructure & Operations(I&O) to oversee all IT infrastructure within the Lindab Group. As a manager you will lead the I&O function in transitioning from inhouse and on-prem managed services to a fit-for-purpose mix of in-house, cloud and sourced services.
You will be responsible for building and leading a team of highly capable service owners and architects. Together you will design and manage Lindab's I&O function to deliver compelling business value. Your experience, knowledge and a strategic mindset will be crucial in transforming the operating model, product and service offerings and workforce.
As Manager for I&O you have an expertise in managing and developing the function within the manufacturing industry. Combined with solid technical experience and excellent communication skills you manage and motivate people, team members and stakeholder within the entire Lindab Group.
This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of an interesting journey with great influence on the current and future I&O landscape for Lindab Group.
You will report to the Head of IS/IT for Lindab Group.
Read more about Lindab HERE
Main responsibilities
Leadership: As the most senior role within the I&O function within IS/IT, you are accountable for I&O throughout the organization. You have the ability to attract, develop, and retain highly skilled staff to ensure I&O can continuously supply the right skillset of resources to meet demand in operations and from other IT and business initiatives.
Strategy and operational excellence: Develop and take ownership of the I&O sourcing strategy, along with supervising the management of relationships with vendors and partners specific to the I&O division. You will establish, oversee, and maintain a holistic IT Service Management framework that adheres to industry best practices, incorporating tools and metrics like Key Performance Indicators, Outcome Driven Metrics, and Objectives relevant to your domain. You will also take charge of the entire lifecycle of the Service catalogue and I&O project portfolio, guaranteeing the alignment of services with both present and future business requirements.
Stakeholder Management: Build, develop, and maintain productive partnerships with IT and business stakeholders by gaining a thorough insight into business needs and providing IT services in a cost-efficient manner to fulfill these needs, thereby ensuring success of IT projects.
Budget responsibility: Own, develop and control the annual I&O budget to ensure that it aligns with the overall IS/IT and Lindab Group strategic goals. Create and maintain a culture of continuous cost optimization for the I&O services.
Vendor Management: Own and develop an I&O sourcing strategy and provide oversight for vendor and partner relationship management within I&O function.
Previous experience and competence
10+ years of experience within IT Operations & Infrastructure whereof at least 3 years from manufacturing industry, preferably in a global context.
5+ years of leadership experience including budgeting and staffing.
Skilled in communicating business value delivered by I&O services and excellent in inspiring staff, securing alignment with IS/IT and business strategy.
Vast experience of the evaluation and implementation of IT infrastructure and services.
Experience in vendor management and working closely with service providers and managed deliveries.
Experience leading successful complex projects in a cost-efficient manner.
Solid technical understanding and experience in building managed cloud solutions in Azure as well as IT-infrastructure services in production/factory environments.
Experience of ITIL process-based deliveries.
To be successful in this position we believe that you have the following skills
Ability to plan and structure your work and anticipate potential problems.
Focus on reaching established goals and expectations.
Handles and solves problems with high complexity independently and efficiently.
Actively seeks insights both from within the organization and from outside the organization.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
A strong operational and strategical leadership.
We hope that we have caught your curiosity and look forward to your application.
Additional information
Start: Per agreement
Location: Malmö or Grevie, Sweden
This recruitment process is handled by A-hub and at Lindabs request, all inquiries regarding this position will be handled by A-hub and Carl Andersson
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Carl Andersson carl@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
8606059