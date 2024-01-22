NOC Technician | 1st Line Support |
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
This is a consulting assignment with good opportunities for recruitment. In this role, you initially work as a consultant at Netmore through Brauvra and it is stated that Netmore intends to offer you a job with them in the long run. This gives both you and Netmore a good opportunity to get to know each other and evaluate how you feel about your collaboration.
About the company:
Netmore is a IoT operator that provides LoRaWAN-connectivity that are purpose-built to connect millions of devices. Their network currently covers several countries in Europe, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Spain, Austria and Poland. Netmore was founded in 2016 and has since grown at a rapid pace. Currently, there are approximately 60 employees spread across Europe. In this team, there are currently 10 colleagues located in an office in Gothenburg. Here you will work closely with the NOC/ Support team and the developers where you will be given the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues to achieve the best possible goals together.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a NOC Technician, you will play a pivotal role in Netmore's NOC team, ensuring the smooth operation of their expansive network. Serving as the primary contact, you will be responsible for maintaining the network's reliability and availability. Your role is not just technical but also involves delivering exceptional customer service. Regular communication with Netmore's customers for technical support and understanding their needs is critical. By cultivating strong relationships, you become a key figure in ensuring a positive customer experience and addressing any technical challenges. Your duties include:
• Monitoring and ensuring high network availability
• Providing effective troubleshooting for network issues
• Offering technical support to customers and collaborating with other departments to resolve problems
• Applying strong troubleshooting skills in IP and wireless protocols, such as WMBus, Wifi, LoRaWAN, and Sigfox
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Post-secondary education in network technology or IT and/or equivalent experience
• Strong proficiency in Linux
• Experience troubleshooting IP and wireless protocols
• Proficient in both spoken and written Swedish and English
To succeed as a NOC Technician at Netmore, the ability to respond quickly to urgent network problems and a proactive approach to prevent downtime are crucial. Your analytical and problem-solving skills are essential for evaluating and resolving complex network issues. Enjoying collaboration, possessing effective communication skills, and adapting to a dynamic work environment are key. Being team-oriented and cooperative is also crucial for effective collaboration with colleagues and other departments, contributing positively to a collaborative work atmosphere.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: Upon agreement
Questions about Bravura's recruitment process? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions here: http://bravura.se/min-profil/fragor-och-svar/
If you have specific questions about the service, please email info@bravura.se
and someone on the team will help you. Specify the service.
