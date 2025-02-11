Next Generation: Filter Designer
2025-02-11
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
You are a passionate Mechanical designer with a new graduate degree of great designs and strategies that meet end-user needs, product/service requirements and business objectives. You can tackle sophisticated tasks and translate them into an intuitive, accessible, enjoyable and easy-to-use design for a worldwide audience, from first-time users to sophisticated experts. You have the ability to build in a rapid iterative design process and effectively produce multiple solutions under tight timelines. You have an eye for detail and an excellent sense of aesthetics and functionality. You can lead and build positive relationships across subject areas with designers, developers, product teams, and cross-functional partners. This position is for you
We are actively seeking the next wave of tech talent through our NextGen graduate initiative in Stockholm. This opportunity is for recent graduates with 0-3 years of experience who are eager to launch a meaningful career in technology. Although we have an exceptional team in place, we are always focused on building for the future. If you're ready to make an impact, this is your chance to join us.
What you will do
* Develop mechanical design solutions for the radio filter unit
* Pre-development of new insights
* Participate in new building practice studies
* Review design solutions suggest improvements for highest quality and performance;
* Drive continuous improvements of products and processes.
* Perform practical work with prototypes
* Environmental verification of products
* Perform troubleshooting and production support;
* Collaborate with filter Designer and our suppliers when applicable;
You will bring
* MSc or BSc level in Mechanical engineering
* Creative mindset and problem-solving skills
* Be innovating, adapting and responding to change
Other core qualifications
* You are organized and have a developed ability for planning
* Self-motivated, with the aim to solve problems and expand your knowledge;
* Good written and spoken English
* Good planning and structuring abilities
* Presentation skills, verbal & written English; Ersättning
