Next Generation: EMC&ENV Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-01-29
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for someone that can help us to test and certificate our world class radio products for 5G, 5G advanced and soon 6G.
What you will do:
You will assess the testing needed, prepare the test object with test environment so that tests can be executed in a lab. In some areas we do the testing ourselves, in other areas it is an external accredited company that perform the testing and concludes the result and sends us the test report for review.
You will also take part in activities as pre-development where we try to understand how and when we need new test methods for coming products and prepare us for the future.
Test can take place both using OTA (Over the Air) in chambers and conducted where we connect to the radio power amplifier and receiver by cables.
The skills you bring:
MSc in a related area, as Electrical Engineering or or similar.
MSc in a related area, as Electrical Engineering or or similar.

It is good if you know something in XML and Labview but not necessary. Knowledge and an interest in handling measurement instruments, chambers, test systems.
