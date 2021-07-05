New Business Developer - Leyton Sverige AB - Kontorsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Leyton Sverige AB

Leyton Sverige AB / Kontorsjobb / Stockholm2021-07-05Your job is to sign prospect that are working with R&D or/and innovation in order to help them to enhance their finance through the last R&D tax relief of Sweden.If you are a real sales person, curious with the mindset of an hunter who knows how to manage short cycle sales, this job is for you.Fix salary + very attractive bonus policySwedish + English are a mustIf you want to join a new company that has a start up mindset but have the means of a Group of more than 2000 employees, and sales a service that has a real added value and meaning for the economy of Sweden, Leyton Sverige is the made for you.We look forward to hearing from you!Team Leyton2021-07-05Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04Leyton Sverige ABKlarabergsviadukten 6311164 Stockholm5848187