New Business Developer - Leyton Sverige AB - Kontorsjobb i Stockholm
New Business Developer
Leyton Sverige AB / Kontorsjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05

Your job is to sign prospect that are working with R&D or/and innovation in order to help them to enhance their finance through the last R&D tax relief of Sweden.
If you are a real sales person, curious with the mindset of an hunter who knows how to manage short cycle sales, this job is for you.
Fix salary + very attractive bonus policy
Swedish + English are a must
If you want to join a new company that has a start up mindset but have the means of a Group of more than 2000 employees, and sales a service that has a real added value and meaning for the economy of Sweden, Leyton Sverige is the made for you.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Team Leyton
https://leyton.com/se/se/home/

