Network Software Engineer
2023-01-17
We are DICE, the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star WarsTM: Battlefront franchise, and Mirror's Edge. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. That's why we're dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best as we all work towards a common cause.
We are looking for a Network Software Engineer with experience writing highly performant, maintainable code in C++. We find added value in candidates with expertise in actively optimizing game engine performance and developing networked gameplay features.
We believe that you are a team player who is eager to work as part of a passionate, tight-knit team. You have the ability to identify the small changes that make a big difference. You are open-minded, embrace change, and you lead by example.
As a Network Software Engineer you will be a key part of providing a truly enjoyable gaming experience to our players by ensuring that the networking in our games is efficient and responsive. You will be working in a small team with a focus on game server performance and network systems, ensuring that DICE games meet or exceed the expectation of our players.
As part of DICE and with a close collaboration with Frostbite and the rest of EA, you will be working alongside leading industry talent in one of the largest game development communities in the world. Your ideas and implementations will change how DICE creates games and will often impact the rest of EA through direct contributions to the Frostbite engine.
Responsibilities
Support game teams with solving netcode related issues.
Analyzing and optimizing the bandwidth and latency of networked game features.
Investigating areas where the netcode can be improved.
Increase responsiveness of networked gameplay features.
Extend the tool-chain for analyzing and debugging gameplay network issues.
Advise and guide designers when building and improving networked game features.
Requirements
A minimum of 5 years relevant work experience.
Self-driven with a strong sense of quality.
Experience with multithreaded software development in C/C++.
Solid understanding of client/server architectures in games.
Knowledge of networking fundamentals such as replication, authority, prediction and correction.
Experience building performant and scalable networking features or systems in a game context.
Understanding how to build game features that are resilient to real world packet loss and latency.
Having a keen eye for responsiveness and correctness in networked multiplayer games.
Beneficial
Experience with Linux/Unix development.
Strong passion for gaming.
Shipped at least one AAA title as a software engineer.
Experience with optimizing both low and high level code systems.
Prior experience with low-level network libraries.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-27
