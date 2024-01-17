Network Engineer
Serviceförmedlingen Norr AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Köping Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Köping
2024-01-17
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Serviceförmedlingen Norr AB i Köping
, Sundsvall
, Skellefteå
, Gällivare
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Network Engineer with expertise in network planning, design, implementation, and security. As a Network SME, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the efficiency, reliability, and security of our data communication networks.
Responsibilities:
Network Planning and Design:
Develop comprehensive plans for data communication networks based on business requirements.
Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment with organizational goals.
Network Implementation:
Oversee the implementation process, ensuring timely and accurate execution of network plans.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues during the implementation phase.
Information and Network Security:
Manage and enhance information and network security protocols.
Implement measures to protect against potential security threats.
Hardware and Software Upgrades:
Implement upgrades to hardware and software components as required for optimal network performance.
Stay abreast of industry trends and advancements to recommend and incorporate relevant upgrades.
Technology Evaluation:
Evaluate modern technologies to identify opportunities for optimizing network performance and efficiency.
Make recommendations for the adoption of new technologies based on thorough assessments.
Configuration Management:
Handle configuration management for Routers, Switches, and Firewalls.
Ensure consistency and reliability in the configuration of network devices.
Interpersonal Skills:
Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills, fostering collaboration and effective communication across all organizational levels.
Exhibit creativity and curiosity to learn and adapt to evolving technological landscapes.
Change and Incident Management:
Implement and manage change control processes to minimize disruptions during network changes.
Respond to and resolve network incidents promptly and efficiently.
Requirements:
Proven experience as an Network Engineer , IT Technician or similar role.
In-depth knowledge and experience with BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) and MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching).
Strong understanding of network planning, design, and implementation.
Familiarity with information and network security best practices.
Experience in hardware and software upgrades.
Knowledge of modern networking technologies and trends.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Proficient in change and incident management processes.
If you meet the qualifications and are ready to contribute to a dynamic IT environment, we encourage you to apply and be part of our dedicated team.
Swedish English is not recommended but of course a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-03
E-post: s.arora@itechunified.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Network Engineer-KÖPING". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Serviceförmedlingen Norr AB
(org.nr 559280-8793), https://itecunifiedso.com/
731 33 KÖPING Arbetsplats
Itech Unified Solutions Kontakt
Sumit Arora s.arora@itechunified.com Jobbnummer
8400967